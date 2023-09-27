Connecticut State News

A delivery driver’s beloved pet dog was reported missing following a carjacking incident in Middletown, Connecticut Sunday evening. Fortunately, the stolen car was equipped with OnStar technology, which played a key role in locating the vehicle and the perpetrator. Photo by Mathieu Renier on Unsplash.

Delivery Driver’s Dog Reported Missing After Being Inside Stolen Car

A delivery driver’s beloved pet dog was reported missing following a carjacking incident in Middletown, Connecticut Sunday evening. Fortunately, the stolen car was equipped with OnStar technology, which played a key role in locating the vehicle and the perpetrator. Investigators used the car’s OnStar system to track it down and later deactivate it. When the car pulled into Cromwell, they were able to stop the vehicle remotely. The driver, later identified to be 19 years old, led police on a short car chase where he reportedly violated several state laws. The driver was eventually arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in court this Monday. Police were unable to find the dog.

The dog, named Luna, is friendly and up-to-date on her vaccines. Middletown Police encourage anyone who sees her to contact them or animal control. She was last seen wearing a pink and white collar and is assumed to be near Main Street and Pameacha Avenue in Middletown, CT.

Connecticut is joining multi-state lawsuit against Amazon

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced on Tuesday that Connecticut is joining the Federal Trade Commission and a collective of 16 other state attorneys in a lawsuit against Amazon for illegal monopolistic conduct. Tong stated that “this will be a huge fight,” against the massive retail corporation but he hopes the outcome will benefit small businesses and consumers.

The lawsuit claims that Amazon employs “a set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power.” Amazon has made it increasingly difficult for third-party sellers to attract buyers in the Amazon marketplace. Tong’s written statement addresses that this unlawful monopoly hinders competition, lowers the quality of consumer goods, permits Amazon to “wield [its] monopoly power” to increase prices, punishes competitors for undercutting Amazon’s prices and places pricey fees on small online businesses. Tong notably points out that Amazon’s misconduct is similar to that of a casino, “no matter what sellers do, the house—Amazon—always wins.”

Connecticut State Police Trooper arrested for involvement in an on-duty car crash on Christmas Day in Clinton, CT

A Connecticut State Police Trooper Daniel Barrera was arrested for reckless driving on Monday afternoon for his involvement in an on-duty car crash in Clinton, Connecticut. Following his arrest, his police powers were suspended and he was put on paid administrative duty. On Tuesday, Barrera was arraigned in Middletown’s Superior Court with a new court date of Nov. 6.

During the event on Dec. 25, 2022, Barrera – a trooper of 18 months at the time of the incident – ran through two red lights while speeding and crashed into a Toyota Rav 4 SUV containing a female driver and her mother after a report of a potentially suicidal person in Durham. The crash took place at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street at approximately 6 p.m. The vehicle’s passengers faced “serious injuries” according to Clinton Corporal Spencer Mangs and needed to be extricated from the car. The woman driving had a green light and claimed she had no indication of Barrera passing by. While state law allows officers to drive at accelerated speeds and run red lights and stop signs while on duty, this can only be done after slowing down, checking one’s surroundings, and paying “due regard for the safety of all persons and property.”