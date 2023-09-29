Field Hockey: UConn heads to Philly for Big East battle  

Field Hockey: The Uconn Huskies stay tied at 0-0 after the first quater vs Georgetown on Friday, September 22nd. The Huskies record sits at 2-6 and the Hoya’s record is 1-7. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

Last weekend, the UConn field hockey team added two wins to their current record, jumpstarting a three-game win streak. This weekend, UConn will travel to play the Villanova Wildcats as they look for more Big East points.

The Wildcats come into this matchup against the Huskies with a record of 5-4. They currently hold second place in the Big East. After a heartbreaking loss against Fairfield that broke their three-game win streak, the Wildcats are looking to do the same to Connecticut.

When looking back at the history between these two teams, the Huskies have won every single time dating back to 2007. 12 of those wins against the Wildcats were shutouts. One such victory includes last year, when the Huskies beat the Wildcats 3-0.

If you take a look at the box score from the game, it was a slow start for Connecticut offensively. Eventually they were able to score a goal in the second frame and solidify their win with another pair in the fourth quarter. Even with the head-to-head, Connecticut and Villanova had very similar records to end their season. The Wildcats finished 11-6 and fifth in the conference, whilst UConn tacked on one more loss, finishing 11-7 and fourth.



After an even 10 games, UConn is 4-6 and 1-1 in conference play. It was a big weekend for the Huskies last week as they received that Big East point with a shutout win against Georgetown. They also defeated No. 20 Delaware in a hard-fought 3-1 win.

As of late, Villanova has proved their scoring ability to be one of their greatest assets, even with the recent loss. To come out of this one on top, the Huskies will need to bring their defensive abilities which they utilized last weekend. This means not letting the other team get in their offensive end as much as possible.

After UConn flipped the script last weekend, Huskies fans should watch out for the battle between these two Big East conference teams. The matchup will take place at 4 p.m. in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and can be viewed online on FloSports.