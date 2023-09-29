Women’s Volleyball: UConn challenges Big East runner-up in weekend series  

The Huskies play a tight game against Michigan State, but lost 3-0 to the Spartans on Sept. 15, 2023. The matches were tied most of the way through but the Huskies couldn’t pull through. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

The UConn women’s volleyball team is well accustomed to the hustle and bustle of the Big East weekend series, so it’s no surprise that this weekend will provide the Huskies with another chance to get their foot in the door while they still can.

Despite their current No. 11 ranking in the Big East, the Huskies have held their ground against some of the toughest competitors that the conference has to offer. Last weekend, Connecticut faced No. 1 St. John’s and despite the 0-3 result, the squad demonstrated skilful ball control against the Red Storm’s relentless spikes.

While the road to success is never a straight line and the Huskies have faced several obstacles this season, the upcoming weekend grants Connecticut a seat at the table with the best of the best.

The first competitor of the weekend, Marquette, is one of just three undefeated teams in the conference with a 2-0 record. Entering the weekend, the Golden Eagles will be looking to maintain their two-game winning streak and shut out Connecticut as they did with Villanova and Georgetown.

Last season, Marquette finished the season in the No. 2 spot in the conference while UConn trailed at No. 5. Despite these rankings, both team’s rosters have endured several changes in the off-season. The squad’s last faceoff was mid-November of 2022 in which Connecticut fell by a score of 0-3. The Huskies will hope to shift the narrative this season as they have been successful in challenging attacks.

DePaul, UConn’s second competitor of the weekend, may grant the Huskies a better chance at success. The Blue Demons are currently 1-1 in the conference and were shut out 0-3 by Connecticut in their contest last season.

Last season, UConn beat DePaul in the conference by three ranks and has held their ground against the squad in seasons past with a 10-1 winning record. A large portion of the Blue Demons’ roster has remained the same from the 2022 season despite Connecticut’s numerous roster changes. It will be critical to see how UConn’s underclassmen-majority crew matches up against DePaul’s seasoned group.

If the Huskies can maintain their intensity and prevent scoring drives from the Blue Demons, they have a fantastic shot at taking home the gold. This contest may be a turning point for the program as they may be able to add a conference win to this season’s record books. As UConn comes into the weekend, it will be critical for the crew to keep up their intensity, drive and compatibility on the court.

Friday’s matchup will feature High School Day and admission will be free for all fans. Crowd members are also welcome to join the team for postgame autographs. Saturday’s contest against DePaul will feature Lace Up 4 Paediatric Cancer in which UConn volleyball will be supporting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month by wearing gold shoelaces.