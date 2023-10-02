UConn has officially welcomed a new president

UConn’s 17th president, Randenka Maric, was inaugurated on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Jorgensen Performing Arts Center. She was Vice President for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for five years, and became interim president in Jan. 2022. Photo by Brian Jerez/The Daily Campus.

On Friday afternoon, the University of Connecticut held an inauguration ceremony in honor of the school’s 17th president.

The ceremony was open to the public with students, faculty and staff filling the seats of Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate Dr. Radenka Maric.

Musical performances from the UConn School of Fine Arts took place, along with a performance by Yootay singers in respect of UConn’s location on Indigenous land.

Several speeches occurred throughout the hour, notably including one from UConn Board of Trustees Chair Daniel Toscano and a virtual remark from Gov. Ned Lamont.

Gov. Lamont touched on his and Dr. Maric’s extensive history of working alongside one another and her devotion to sustainability. Dr. Maric holds the rank of Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor and Chair Professor in Sustainable Energy.

“What you do for the state of Connecticut is so meaningful. When it comes to sustainable energy, UConn has it in spades. People can feel that every day along with your positive energy,” Gov. Lamont said. “I appreciate your making sure that UConn is incredibly relevant to the future of the state when it comes to renewable energy. You are the perfect person. This is the right job.”

Former UConn presidents were in attendance on Friday afternoon, including Tom Katsouleas, Susan Herbst and Philip E. Austin.

UConn’s Provost, Anne D’Alleva, acted as the master of the inauguration ceremony. Among the group of people who sat beside her on the Jorgensen stage were academic deans, members of the Board of Trustees and ceremony speakers.

“This day marks a transition into a new era with a recognition of those that have come before us,” D’Alleva said.

In September 2022, the UConn Board of Trustees named Dr. Maric as the university’s new president. Before her presidency, she served as UConn’s vice president of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The Board of Trustees Chair commemorated Dr. Maric for the prioritization of students that she has shown throughout the past several years that they have worked together.

“Her students’ first priority is something you will hear over and over again when she speaks,” Toscano said. “I admire her passion for UConn and its potential, her ongoing commitment to her scholarly work and her appreciation for UConn’s role in the state.”

Throughout Friday’s ceremony, speakers showed trust in and support of Dr. Maric officially becoming UConn’s 17th president, as well as their hope for her longevity in the position.

“I am energized by the opportunity to partner with our president to take UConn to its full potential and I speak for the board when I note our high confidence in her ability to get the job done,” Toscano said.