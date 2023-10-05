Spin Cycle: Who departed the Ice Bus this offseason? 

UConn comes back from being down 1-0 in the first period to a tie in the 2nd period. UConn end up winning the game against UMass 3-1 at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus.

As the UConn men’s ice hockey team readies for their first matchup of the season this weekend, fans are preparing to board back onto the Ice Bus. As with every offseason, the Huskies saw a number of key pieces depart the program, but worked hard to bring in new talent via the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. After previously highlighting the seven new additions to the team, here’s a quick recap of which players UConn will be without from last season’s roster.

Ty Amonte – F

Amonte spent one season in Storrs after playing four seasons for the Boston University Terriers. In Connecticut, Amonte saw action in 30 games, recording 11 points via six goals and five assists. Two of his goals proved to be game-winners, and the forward finished tied for second on UConn in shot percentage after converting .167 of his attempts. Prior to the start of last season, Amonte was voted an assistant team captain by his peers in recognition of outstanding leadership skills despite not yet playing a game for the Huskies.

Roman Kinal – D

As the captain of last year’s squad and the anchor that held together the defense, the loss of Kinal will be felt across the board. “I believe a good leader is someone who is committed to creating a winning culture and accepts the responsibility of leaving the program in a better place,” said Kinal after he was selected as team captain last season. Indeed, he will be leaving the program in a better place. Kinal spent parts of five seasons in Storrs, where he was a staple for a program that saw itself become one of the premier college hockey programs in the nation. In total, Kinal played in 121 games for Connecticut, scoring 27 points thanks to seven goals and 20 assists.

Aidan Metcalfe – D

Metcalfe’s time with the Ice Bus may be over, but according to Daniel Connolly, the defenseman’s time in Storrs will continue as he instead focuses on school. Metcalfe appeared in one game for the Huskies, back in the 2021-22 campaign. Prior to joining Connecticut, Metcalfe played in 98 games over two for the Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League, where he was a combined +38 on the ice.

Justin Pearson – F

Prior to his lone season in Storrs last year, Pearson spent four seasons with the Yale University Bulldogs. His best season came with the Huskies, where he played in 35 games and converted 13 goals and 14 assists, good enough for 27 total points. His best performance with UConn came in last year’s season finale, when Pearson recorded a hat trick and tacked on a goal, scoring four points in the contest and leading the Huskies to victory. In 129 games between Connecticut and Yale, Pearson scored 26 goals to go with 43 assists, good for 69 points. He is currently on the Cleveland Monsters roster, the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, and has appeared in five games thus far.

Logan Terness – G

Terness transferred from the Ice Bus to the Ohio State Buckeyes after two years in Storrs. After playing in just one game as a freshman, Terness and fellow goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev split time for head coach Mike Cavanaugh last season. As a result, Terness saw action in 17 games, allowing an average of 2.53 goals per game while saving .913 % of his opponents shot attempts. He also tallied one shutout. Connecticut went 9-6-2 in games started by Terness last year. Terness will be the primary goalie at Ohio State and now has the chance to prove that he can be effective as an everyday puck-stopper.

Ryan Tverberg – F

Perhaps no player’s departure from the Ice Bus this offseason will have as big of an impact on offense Tverberg’s will have. The speedster spent the last three seasons with the Huskies, operating as one of the team’s go-to facilitators on offense for his last two. In 36 total contests last season, Tverberg tallied 16 goals and 15 assists, good for 31 total points. In the year prior, the forward also played in 36 games and scored 14 goals to go with 18 assists, equaling 32 points. He finished tied with Amonte for second on Connecticut in shot percentage last season. Tverberg is now a member of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, where he has seen action in seven games this year.