UConn’s School of Engineering elevates to a college  

The University of Connecticut will rename its School of Engineering to the College of Engineering, providing a platform for further growth to meet the increasing demand of the Connecticut workforce.

The proposal emphasized how UConn’s School of Engineering has rapidly grown; changing the school to a college will provide the resources to further expand education and research opportunities.

“Elevating the School of Engineering to the College of Engineering will enhance UConn Engineering’s external profile, streamline operations internally, and allow for future growth,” Anne D’Alleva, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said at the board of trustees meeting.

Within the context of a university, a college is typically larger in size, has more research opportunities and encompasses a broader range of disciplines than a school.

In addition, UConn’s College of Engineering, will change the Department of Computer Science and Engineering to the School of Computing; and the Department of Mechanical Engineering will become the School of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Manufacturing Engineering.

The proposal was approved at the UConn Board of Trustees on Sept. 25 and changes will go into effect on Nov. 1.

Kazem Kazerounian, Dean of the School of Engineering, said that by renaming it from the School to the College of Engineering, UConn is doing their part to meet the demand for the growing workforce.

“[UConn] is recognized as a key player in New England and a very respected institution in the country,” Kazerounian said when explaining the excellence and rigor of the engineering programs at UConn.

According to the proposal, about 65% of Connecticut engineers are UConn graduates, which emphasizes the importance for UConn to adhere to the growing labor demand and further enhance their programs.

Kazerounian said this change was a necessary step in the rapidly growing field that continues to change and evolve.

“Education in engineering has gone through tremendous changes and has changed from a monotonic field to a very broad field with interdisciplinary facets,” Kazerounian said.

Although the renaming will not require any additional funds or change the curriculum requirements, Kazerounian said this will encourage departments to re-examine their programs and determine if they can bolster their programs in different ways, such as offering additional programs in experiential learning.

The proposal states how UConn Engineering will now follow other colleges at the university, including the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

As of the 2022-2023 academic year, the School of Engineering had 3,622 undergraduate students, 900 graduate students, 600+ professional education enrollments, $68 million in total research expenditures, 147 tenured and tenure-track faculty and 35 teaching faculty, 61 deanery and academic staff and 29 research support staff.

