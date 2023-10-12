Men’s Golf: Huskies faced strong competition at the Carolina Cup

UConn sophomore Connor Goode earns the BIG EAST Co-Golfer of the Week honor after capturing the individual title while helping lead the Huskies to the team title at the UConn Invitational. On Oct. 8 through Oct. 10, the UConn men’s golf team finished in 10th place at the Carolina Cup. Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics.

On Oct. 8 through Oct. 10, the UConn men’s golf team finished in 10th place at the Carolina Cup. Kennesaw State finished in first place, shooting +14 as a team throughout the 54-hole event. Seb Cave of UAB placed first for the individual scores, shooting -4 throughout the tournament (75,70,67). UConn shot +43 as a team, placing ahead of Charleston Southern, Central Michigan, USC Upstate, Tennessee Tech and Lafayette College.

Senior Tommy Dallahan tied for fifth place amongst the top players throughout the field shooting +2 (76,71,71). Let’s take a look at how the UConn men’s golf team performed each day of the tournament.

Day 1:

UConn got off to a somewhat rocky start with Dallahan, Ray Dennehy, Bradley Sawka, Trevor Lopez and Connor Goode leading the charge. Goode, who placed first at the GreatHorse Invitational last week, shot an opening round 83. Dennehy shot an 81, Dallahan shot a 76 and Sawka and Lopez each shot a 78. UConn was in a three-way tie for 11th place with Central Michigan and USC Upstate.

Day 2:

All of UConn’s starting five players improved slightly from their round one scores. Dallahan shot a team-best that day with a 71. Dennehy shot a 79, Sawka shot a 76, Lopez shot a 74 and Goode shot a 79. UConn remained in 11th place, trailing behind first place Winthrop, Kennesaw State, UAB, North Texas, UTSA, James Madison, Lipscomb, Mercer, Jacksonville and Central Michigan.

Final Round:

The Huskies could not get it done from a team perspective, but from an individual standpoint, Dallahan and Dennehy both shot a 71 for their final round. Sawka shot a 77 and Lopez shot an 82. Connor Goode didn’t have his best week but finished strong shooting a 75. Dennehy finished tied for 48th place alongside Sawka, who also placed 48th. Lopez finished tied for 60th place and Goode finished tied for 67th place in the 83-player field. Kennesaw State finished in first place. In second place was James Madison, shooting +18, and in third place UAB, who shot +20.

Main Takeaways:

Dallahan continues to have strong play, shooting 13 birdies throughout the tournament and an eagle. Dallahan averaged 4.42 on Par 5 scoring (-7), while Eric Boulger averaged 4.67 on Par 5 scoring (-4). Dennehy averaged 3.17 on Par 3 scoring (+2) and Sawka averaged 4.17 on Par 4 scoring (+5). Goode started tied for 76th place but ended the weekend tied for 67th. Lopez opened tied for 39th place and dropped down tied for 60th place alongside Boulger, who started tied for 45th. Sawka and Dennehy each began on opposite sides of the field, but ultimately finished in 48th. Dallahan started the tournament tied for 17th place and ended up tied for 5th place.

The Huskies have a little break after an up and down performance in Spartanburg. They will travel to Maui, Hawaii for their final tournament of the fall, the Ka’anapali Collegiate Invitational at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course on Oct. 26 through Oct.28.