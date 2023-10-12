Spin Cycle: Quick look at Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah plays a rising delivery bowled by India’s Mohammed Siraj during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Manish Swarup/AP Photo

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup has commenced.

This year marks the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, a One Day International cricket tournament contested by men’s national teams and organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). 10 teams are participating in this year’s tournament, including India, the tournament’s host country. With tournament play lasting from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19, there has already been plenty of action for fans to draw from.

Here’s a quick look at how things have been shaping up in the early stages of the World Cup:

England v. New Zealand – Oct. 5

New Zealand dominated England in the first match of the tournament, as England finished with 282/9 while New Zealand scored 283/1. New Zealand ultimately claimed victory with nine wickets in hand. Joe Root led England with 77 runs and had a strike rate of 89.53, while Devon Conway compiled 152 points for New Zealand and had a strike rate of 125.61. On the bowling side, Mitch Santner led the way for New Zealand, recording 10 outs and yielding 37 runs for a team-best 3.70 economy rate. Moeen Ali was England’s best bowler as he was responsible for 9.2 outs and allowed 60 runs for a team-best 6.42 economy rate.

Pakistan v. Netherlands – Oct. 6

It was Pakistan who was victorious over Netherlands after scoring 286 runs to their opponent’s 205. For Pakistan, Muhammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel both scored a team-high 68 points, with Shakeel putting up a team-high 130.76 strike rate. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede led the way with 67 runs for a 98.52 strike rate. Mohammad Nawaz was Pakistan’s best bowler after recording seven outs and allowing 31 runs for a 4.42 economy rate. Meanwhile, Netherland’s best bowler was Aryan Dutt, who had 10 outs and allowed 48 runs for a 4.80 economy rate.

Bangladesh v. Afghanistan – Oct. 7

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by a 158/4-156 score as the team still had six wickets in hand. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh’s batter with 59 and 57 runs, respectively. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was Afghanistan’s top batter after scoring 47 runs on a 75.80 strike rate. On the bowling side, Hasan Miraz was again Bangladesh’s best performer by tallying nine outs and allowing just 25 runs for a 2.77 economy rate. On the Afghanistan side, Rashid Khan recorded the most outs with nine, but Mohammad Nabi had the best economy rate after tallying six outs against 18 runs (3.00 economy rate).

South Africa v. Sri Lanka

The South African batters shined versus Sri Lanka as the team handley won the match by 102 runs, 428/5-326. Three South African batters scored over 100 runs: Rassie van der Dussen had 108 runs, Aiden Markram scored 106 and Quinton de Kock scored 100, respectively. Markram had an outstanding 196.29 strike rate in the match. Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka’s batters with 76 runs and a 180.95 strike rate. On the bowling side, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj tallied 10 outs and allowed 62 runs for a 6.20 economy rate, while Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage recorded 10 outs and yielded 81 runs for a 8.10 economy rate.

India v. Australia – Oct. 8

As the host country, India did not disappoint in their first match versus Australia. The team defeated the Aussies by six wickets and a final score of 201/4-199. K.L. Rahul scored 97 runs and had a 84.34 strike rate for India while Virat Kohli added on 85 runs. David Warner was Australia’s top batter with 41 runs on a 78.84 strike rate, while Steve Smith led the team with 46 runs. Ravindra Jadeja recorded an impressive statline, while leading the bowling charge for India after tallying 10 outs and yielding just 28 for a team-best 2.80 economy rate. Mitchell Starc was Australia’s top bowler with eight outs to 31 runs, good for a 3.87 economy rate.

New Zealand v. Netherlands – Oct. 8

New Zealand returned from their win against England and continued to display their prowess, defeating the Netherlands by 99 runs (322/7-233). This time, it was Will Young who led New Zealand’s batters after scoring 70 runs on a 87.50 strike rate. Rachin Ravindra was New Zealand’s best bowler in the match after recording 10 outs and allowing 46 runs for a 4.60 economy rate. On the Netherlands side, Colin Ackermann had an impressive showing after he scored 69 runs at a 94.52 strike rate. Dutt was again the Netherlands’ top bowler after he recorded 10 outs and allowed 62 runs for a 6.2 economy rate.

England v. Bangladesh – Oct. 10

England rebounded from their loss to the Netherlands to defeat Bangladesh 364/9-227, winning by a healthy 137 runs. Dawid Malan took the charge for England’s offensive attack, scoring 140 runs on an impressive 130.84 strike rate. Mark Wood dominated for England on the bowling side, where he tallied 10 outs and allowed just 29 runs for a 2.90 economy rate. Litton Das was Bangladesh’s top batter, as he scored 76 runs at a 115.15 strike rate in the contest. Shakib al Hasan was the team’s best bowler after recording 10 outs and allowing 52 runs for a 5.20 economy rate.

Pakistan v. Sri Lanka – Oct. 10

Pakistan continued its winning ways with another victory, this time over Sri Lanka. The team won by a 345/4-344/9 score and won with six wickets in hand. Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique were Pakistan’s top batters with 131 and 113 runs apiece and a 108.26 and 109.70 strike rates, respectively. On the bowling side, Haris Rauf was Pakistan’s top performer by recording 10 outs and allowing 64 runs for a 6.40 economy rate. Mendis again led Sri Lanka’s batter after scoring 122 runs on a 158.44 strike rate, while Sadeera Samarawickrama tacked on 108 runs. Sri Lanka’s top bowler ended up being Maheesh Theekshana, who tallied 10 outs and allowed 59 runs for a 5.90 economy rate.

India v. Afghanistan – Oct. 11

In the most recent contest in the World Cup, India again claimed victory over Afghanistan by a 273/2-272/8 score, having eight wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma was India’s top batter, scoring 131 runs at a 155.95 strike rate. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowlers with 10 outs and 39 runs allowed, enough for a 3.90 economy rate. For Afghanistan, the team’s best bowler in the match was Hashmat Shahidi, who scored 80 runs at a 90.90 strike rate. Afghanistan’s bowlers could not catch a break versus India, as Khan again finished as the team’s best bowler with eight outs and 57 runs allowed, good for a 7.12 economy rate.

As the group stage of the World Cup continues, the teams find themselves in the following order from first to last: New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Afghanistan.

Play is set to continue on Thursday, when Australia will take on South Africa in the second match of the tournament for both teams.