Women’s Soccer: UConn women’s soccer hits the road against DePaul and Butler 

UConn women’s soccer plays against Xavier at the Morrone stadium in Storrs, Conn. on Oct. 8, 2023. The Huskies put up a good fight but lost 0-1, therefore ending their 5-game winning streak. Photo by Siham Nedloussi/The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s soccer team (5-3-4, 2-1-2 Big East) begins a two game road trip this week against DePaul (5-5-2, 1-3-1 Big East) on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Butler (5-5-4, 1-1-3 Big East) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Huskies’ unbeaten streak ended at five games against Xavier on Sunday. The loss was also the team’s first at home this season.

Home field advantage has been key in the Huskies’ success so far. Each home game has brought an average of 1,148 fans out to the stadium, which ranks No. 20 in the country and first in the Big East. With one home game remaining, UConn Nation needs to continue the support to help the Huskies finish the season strong before the conference tournament.

UConn hits the road looking to get back on track offensively. The Huskies have been held scoreless in the last three contests, but have been backed up by stellar defense. Over the same span, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney has allowed only one goal, which came in the matchup against Xavier.

Mahoney has been exceptional in the net this season for the Huskies, ranking third in the Big East in shutouts with seven and sitting at second in save percentage.

Despite a quiet five-game stretch without a goal, Chioma Okafor has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the season. She averages 4.17 shots per game, ranking first in the Big East. The Huskies will need Okafor to stay on the aggression in order to break the team’s scoreless streak.

DePaul earned its first Big East win of the season against Butler on Sunday. Tied with Villanova at No. 9 in the Big East standings with four points each, the Blue Devils look to gain ground in the conference ahead of postseason play.

Sophomore Freya Jupp was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll on Monday for her efforts in Depaul’s victory over Butler. Jupp tallied an assist and the game-winning goal to hand the Bulldogs their first conference loss.

The Huskies’ game plan should involve breaking through the Blue Devils’ backline. DePaul goalkeeper Elena Milam has been busy so far, as she ranks first in the Big East in saves with 67, 18 more than the second position.

In the short history between these two programs, UConn has had the upper hand. In nine games, the Huskies are 8-1 against DePaul, with the only loss coming in the 2021 season. Before the loss, UConn had strung together a seven-game win streak.

Butler ranks No. 8 in the Big East standings with five regular season games remaining. The Bulldogs have been strong offensively with two players in the top 10 for goals scored in the Big East, freshman Norah Jacomen and junior Alexei Whittaker.

Jacomen has scored seven goals this season, the most by any freshman in the Big East. As a team, Butler has taken the third most shots and has made the fourth most goals in the conference.

Historically, UConn has yet to beat the Bulldogs after four tries. The Huskies have been shutout in the last three games while being outscored 6-0.

Prior to the loss against DePaul, Butler held a seven-game unbeaten streak that started back on Sept. 7. Over that span, the Bulldogs were never once shut out.

UConn begins the week tied with Seton Hall for the No. 4 spot in the conference standings. With just a little over two weeks left in the regular season, the Huskies must make the push to grab a top-two seed before the tournament in order to receive a bye week to the semifinals.

Fans can tune in to FloSports to watch the Huskies in action in both games.