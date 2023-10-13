Cross Country: Huskies head to College Station for the Arturo Barrios Invitational 



Coming off their stellar fifth-place finish at the Battle in Beantown, the UConn cross country team will head to College Station, Texas to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational. The event pays homage to legendary Texas A&M alumni Arturo Barrios who set world records with team Mexico at the 1988 Olympics in the 10,000 and 20,000 meter events.

In their most recent showing on Oct. 1, the Huskies competed in the Battle in Beantown for the squad’s third race of the season. Connecticut was led by junior Chloe Thomas, who ran a personal best of 17:15 in the 5K event and placed seventh out of 185 individual runners. Connecticut placed fifth out of 16 schools in the invitational with a score of 126.

From Watts Cross Country Course, UConn will be joined by a whopping 41 other schools in a massive 6K race this weekend at the Arturo Barrios Invitational. With Texas A&M serving as the host school, the race will include other big name programs across the country such as UCLA, Georgia Tech, UCF and many others. Ohio State earned first place in the women’s event last year with a team time of 1:42:41, while the Huskies did not compete. One runner to keep an eye on is Texas A&M’s Maddie Livingston, who the Huskies saw take 11th place overall in the Battle in Beantown with her 17:30 5K time a couple of weeks ago.

With their first three races of the 2023 fall season officially under their belt, the Huskies should be happy with the results that they’ve seen early on. The program opened the season with a first-place finish in the Suffolk Short Classic and followed that up with a second-place effort in the Providence Friar Invitational. Their fifth-place performance in the Battle of Beantown maintained the Huskies’ New England rank of No. 8 in the week three rankings.

For Connecticut, Thomas and senior Jenna Zydanowiz will need to continue to have big performances if the Huskies want to record another high placement in this invitational. Both Thomas and Zydanowicz have recorded two top-10 finishes this season and will look to record another high placement in their biggest race of the season.