“Frasier” returns to Boston in new comedic revival series 

After twenty years, Frasier Crane has re-entered the building in CBS’ reboot of the classic eponymous series. “Frasier” (TV-14) follows Crane’s journey as he returns to Boston to start a new chapter in life. The new series premiered on Tuesday Oct. 12, with some new characters but the same charm as the original.

First meant to appear as a one-off character, Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, originally appeared on “Cheers” in 1984. The show “where everybody knows your name” followed retired Red Sox player Sam Malone (Ted Danson) operating a bar in the city of Boston alongside other favorite characters. Frasier joined the cast as the resident psychiatrist until 1993 when the series ended. In a surprise to the producers, Frasier was one of the most popular characters, leading to a spinoff opportunity for Grammer.

“Frasier” premiered in 1993 and ran until 2004. After marrying psychiatrist Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) and raising their son Freddy in Boston, Fraiser divorces and moves back to his hometown of Seattle to host a radio call-in show. He reconnects with his brother Niles, also a psychiatrist (David Hyde Pierce), gruff but lovable father Martin Crane (John Mahoney), and his British housekeeper Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves). The group navigates their professional and personal lives, often with comedic and farcical results.

I am happy to see the return of the animated gag at the start of every episode. In the beginning of the new series, an airplane is seen leaving Seattle to form the Boston skyline, the series’ new logo. Opening at the airport, we learn Frasier just finished a successful talk radio career and is providing a guest lecture to his old college friend Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) who is now a professor at Harvard University. The head of the psychology department, Dr. Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) tags along as she not-so secretly wants Frasier to teach full-time.

Part of the new storyline centers on Frasier’s familial personality. His now-grown son Freddy, played by British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott, is living in Boston and working as a firefighter after dropping out of Harvard. Initially, the father and son duo find it difficult to reconnect, but Freddy’s roommate Eve (Jess Salgueiro) and Niles’ son David (Anders Keith) help them turn over a new leaf. After deciding to stay in Boston, Dr. Crane officially sets out to start the next part of his story. The first episode also pays tribute to the late prolific character actor Mahoney, who portrayed the father on the classic “Frasier.”

Original series actors Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier’s radio producer Roz, and Neuwirth are slated to return in supporting roles with rumors of guest appearances by Danson and Pierce.

The original series is known for its witty dialogue, sophisticated humor and exploration of Frasier’s complex relationships, winning the series Emmy awards. It is clear the revival has been handcrafted with the same care and endearment, but you don’t have to be a fan of the classic show to have a laugh with the new one. With a new cast of experienced players (you may remember Jack Cutmore-Scott from ABC’s “Deception”) this revival stays true to the humor with a modern twist.

The revival series is produced by Shiny Brass Lamp Productions, Grammnet and CBS Studios. You can watch “Frasier” every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on CBS (local WFSB channel 3 – HuskyVision channel 3) and on-demand with a Paramount Plus subscription.

Whether you’d like to re-watch the originals or enjoy them for the first time, you can also find “Cheers” weeknights at 11 p.m. on Catchy Comedy (local IHCT channel 35.5 – HuskyVision channel 2.2) and the classic “Frasier” weeknights at 8 p.m. on Cozi TV (local EVIT channel 30.2 – HuskyVision channel 4.2).

Rating: 4/5 Glasses of Sherry