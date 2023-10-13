Healthy Huskies: Staying well during fall semester  

The colder seasons tend to be a challenging time of year for college-goers: with the fall and coming winter come midterms and intense assignments, which risk damaging your health. This week’s Healthy Huskies has advice and tips on how to prioritize yourself during the exam season. Photo by Madison Inouye

As the weather cools down and the colder months set in, it is important to take care of both your physical and mental health. The fall and winter can be very challenging months for college students. With the stress of midterm exams and classes, our health can very quickly be sent to the back burner. Below are some tips to help you be your best self for the rest of the fall semester!

Keep on top of your health

One of the most important parts of the colder months is to stay on top of your health. Many illnesses such as the cold and flu are common during this time. Be sure to drink enough water and eat a well balanced diet. Be sure to add exercise into your day in any way you can. Using the UConn Recreation Center or even taking a short walk outside can be a great option. Additionally, try to get some extra vitamin C in your diet. Vitamin C can help your immune system and combat illness during the chillier months. It’s important to take care of your health during this time in order to make sure you don’t get sick.

Stay connected

While the holiday months can be an exciting time for some, it can also be quite stressful and lonely for others. The onset of the colder months can also bring about feelings of sadness and depression. Be sure to keep in touch with any family or friends that you are close with. Schedule time to be with friends over the course of the semester. Making time for social activities can help with feelings of sadness that some tend to experience during this time of the year.

Take time for self-care

One of the most important things you can do for yourself during this time is to establish self care practices. This can be anything from traditional physical self care to doing activities and hobbies that you enjoy. The fall and winter seasons also tend to be more solitary than others, so this may be a good time to pick up a new hobby that can keep you busy during your downtime. Trying something new can be a great way to learn how to spend time with yourself. Try something such as knitting or art! A new hobby can be very fulfilling to one’s sense of self.

The fall and winter months can be an incredibly difficult time for many people, especially students. However, there are many ways you can take care of yourself during this time. First, it’s very important to stay on top of your physical health by staying hydrated and eating well. Making sure you’re getting an adequate amount of vitamin C is also important to combat sickness. Exercise is very important in keeping you in the best health possible. Staying connected with others can help combat feelings of loneliness and depression. Make time in your schedule for social activities and time spent with loved ones. Finally, making time to practice self care can really help you feel your best this semester. Try out a new hobby that you think you may enjoy. Finding a new way to spend your downtime can enrich your life in many ways! Hopefully with this information, you’ll be able to feel your best this semester!