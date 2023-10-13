UConn’s Rainbow Center is hosting an event for LGBTQ+ members and allies

Outside the Student Union on Thursday, September 14th, 2023. The Student Union is the home to many cultural centers and clubs and activities. Photo by Allison Barnett/The Daily Campus.

Today, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the University of Connecticut’s Rainbow Center is hosting its second ever symposium.

The event will include free food, discussion panels, workshops and a keynote speaker. The symposium is free and open to all UConn students, staff, faculty and community members, the Rainbow Center website said.

The event will be held on the third floor of the Student Union in the Ballroom, room 330 and 331.

Some of the topics that will be discussed in the various workshops and panels throughout the day are finding LQBTQ+ friendly employment opportunities, thinking about coming out and HIV prevention and protection.

A keynote address from author, filmmaker and social justice advocate Curtis Chin will begin at 3 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom, followed by a Q&A session.

Registration is free and it comes with a free t-shirt and catered lunch.

This year’s symposium’s theme is “Growth Ain’t Linear,” a slogan chosen by UConn students.

The event is co-sponsored by various other campus organizations including the Women’s Center, the Asian American Cultural Center and the Puerto Rican and Latin American Cultural Center, all of which are located in the UConn Student Union.

This symposium is one of many which the Rainbow Center is hosting this month for LGBTQ+ History Month. Other events the center is hosting include a Cultural Center Alumni Tailgate and a Spooky Night Social, their website said.

For students wanting to get involved with the center, it is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with free resources always available.