Men’s Basketball: Previewing the rookies and their potential impact 

First Night introduced all the players for both the Men’s and the Women’s Basketball Teams for UConn 2023 to 2024. Photo by Zach Moller/Daily Campus.

The UConn men’s basketball team has had a year to remember so far, from facing monumental struggles in January, to winning their fifth NCAA National Championship in April. Though they spent time celebrating the victory, Dan Hurley and co. are far from done being done with winning, as they brought in one of the best recruiting classes in school history. Let’s discuss these recruits’ potential roles in Storrs this season.

Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle will likely be a day-one starter for Connecticut and possesses one-and-done potential. Castle can do it all: playing as an off-ball guard, a wing and even a four, if need be. Standing at 6-foot-6, the McDonald’s All-American is a solid scorer with the potential to become elite. He can shoot over defenders off the screen, make off-balanced shots and isn’t afraid to pull one from behind the arc, even though this does stand as one of his larger weaknesses. The biggest question concerning Castle’s game is his explosiveness and motor. Unlike some prospects, Castle cannot always get to the rim on speed alone, often using his ability to control the game’s pace instead. He relies on finding his teammates or nailing tough shots within 10 feet. The level of defending from the high school to the collegiate level is significantly different, as Castle will need to be at his best to contain Division 1 talent. Especially with some concerns about the slow speed with which he moves, how he adjusts will be something to watch. If Connecticut wishes to repeat last season’s Cinderella run, they will need the Georgia native on top of his game. But make no mistake, Castle has the potential to bring Connecticut back to the promised land.

Solomon Ball

“Solo” Ball is set to make an immediate impact in Storrs. As it stands, the 6-foot-3 point guard is a prime candidate to be Connecticut’s sixth man, and for good reason. Despite being undersized, Ball thrived in a slasher role in high school, getting to the rim whenever he could for easy buckets. His ability at the rim will be the part of his game that could be tougher to translate though, as collegiate-level defense is much higher. He will need to make tougher finishes or dish it out. What really sets him apart is his jumpshot, which coach Hurley has raved about. Another thing that’ll help the Maryland native is his raw talent on the defensive end; Ball has an abnormally large wingspan that will help clog passing lanes, and with the mentorship of the Connecticut coaching staff, the sky’s the limit for Ball.

Jaylin Stewart

Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Jaylin Stewart comes into UConn as an all-around offensive threat. While dunking in high school games is great for AND1 mixtapes, it typically doesn’t translate to the collegiate level in the same way. The good thing for Stewart is that he does not shy away from contact and has the ability to convert tough layups. Whether he’s a better finisher or shooter is up for debate; he’s a threat in both departments. Stewart’s ability to hit shots from all over the floor and stretch the defense out is invaluable to the Huskies, as it opens up opportunities all over the floor for him and his teammates. Stewart will rival fellow freshman Jayden Ross, a player with a similar style, for minutes. Though he’s talented, he will come off the bench behind national championship starter Alex Karaban.

Jayden Ross

One of the most exciting freshmen to look forward to will be Ross. Since his freshman year of high school, the Maryland native has grown a full foot, so it’s safe to say that he is still adjusting to his body. Still improving each time on the floor, Ross is great off the catch-and-shoot and can use his speed in transition to get buckets at the rim. Ross will likely compete for mid-to-end of the rotation minutes from day one in a crowded roster. Whenever he is on the court, his raw talent to score from all areas of the floor and his athleticism make him a threat anywhere and everywhere. Though Ross is an unpolished product, he’ll certainly frustrate opposing defenses greatly. He has yet to unlock his full potential, so if he transitions well in Storrs, don’t be surprised to see him added to the list of players who overperformed under Hurley and got drafted.

Youssouf Singare

There aren’t many centers with Youssouf Singare’s potential. Standing at 6-foot-10, the Mali native is a menace in the paint, excelling as an inside scorer and shot blocker. Singare has a solid frame and wingspan, which are key attributes for a dominant big man. One aspect of the Malian’s game that puts him at a disadvantage is his offense outside the paint. As it stands, he doesn’t have a reliable jumper. The entire floor opens up if the big man develops an outside game like Adama Sanogo did last season. Thankfully for Singare, he’ll have plenty of time to practice, with a minimal role this year. At best, he could sneak into the role that Donovan Clingan had last season as Sanogo’s understudy. In reality, Singare will likely be the understudy for junior Samson Johnson, who seems poised to take this role. The way Singare’s game develops from this year to next will be something to watch, and he’s got big potential to hop into the rotation if Clingan gets drafted as projected.