Friday Night: Samara Joy is the next generation of jazz 

Samara Joy is a Grammy-winning jazz singer featured in the New York Times for her take on youthful jazz. Joy and her band make a stop at UConn’s own Jorgensen Center to perform on October 20, 2023. Photo by Jorgensen Center of the Performing Arts

The University of Connecticut’s very own Jorgensen Center of the Performing Arts is proud to welcome rising jazz sensation, Samara Joy, to its stage this Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Joy could not receive higher praise for her incredible albums and performances. The New York Times praised the “silky-voiced rising star” for “helping jazz take a youthful turn,” while NPR “All Things Considered” named her a “classic jazz singer from a new generation.” Joy’s most recent album, “Linger Awhile,” has built such a remarkable reputation that she is set to join the ranks of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday as the next singing sensation.

At just 23 years old, Joy has already won two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album. Her debut album, “Linger Awhile,” was a commercial success. She has been praised by critics for her “velvet voice” and her mastery of the Great American Songbook. She has performed with legends like Christian McBride and Bill Charlap. Her band now consists of guitarist Pasquale Grasso, drummer Kenny Washington, bassist David Wong and pianist Ben Paterson.

Joy was born into a musical family in the Bronx, New York. Her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, were founders of the Philadelphia gospel group, “The Savettes.” Her grandfather was also a finalist on season three of BET’s Gospel Talent show, “Sunday Best.” Her father — a vocalist and bass player who has toured with gospel musician Andraé Crouch — introduced her to gospel greats such as The Clark Sisters and Soul and Motown music. Joy began singing in church at a young age, and she quickly developed a reputation for her powerful and versatile voice. She attended Fordham High School for the Arts, where she performed in the jazz band. She then went on to study jazz at SUNY Purchase, where she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019. After winning the Sarah Vaughan competition, Joy’s career took off. She signed a record deal with Whirlwind Recordings, and she released her self-titled debut album in 2021. The album was a critical and commercial success, and it won Joy the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2023.

Joy’s music is a blend of classic jazz and contemporary R&B. She has a deep respect for the tradition of jazz, but she is not afraid to experiment and push the boundaries of the genre. Her live shows are known for their energy and excitement, and she is a captivating performer who engages the audience with her stories and her music.

I had the chance to speak to Zach Nevins, a young trombonist who scored a gig to play with the opening band for Joy. He has had the privilege to interact with the jazz star firsthand. Zach talked about his first impression of her as “very down to earth and accompanied by killer musicians.” Our chat went a little bit like this:

Rai: What is unique about Samara Joy’s interpretation of jazz? How does she experiment with the style?

Zach: I’d have to say her use of dynamics is one of my favorite elements of how she interprets jazz. Especially live, she experiments with large dynamic changes which gives her music a more dramatic and expressive feel. It keeps the listener on their toes.

Rai: How was your personal experience playing in the opening band for Joy?

Zach: Opening for her was a blast! It’s always fun playing on stage at jazz festivals, and just knowing that we were opening for such a great group was an incredible experience. It felt inspiring to be on the same stage as such talented musicians. Even working with her tech crew was very smooth and professional.

Rai: As a young musician, how did she inspire you?

Zach: Just being able to work with someone at the top of the ladder gives me a lot of inspiration. It showed me what it looks like to get to that level so that one day, I can be there too. She was also a fantastic human being and very professional, which sets a great example for me.

Rai: If you could say a couple words on why UConn students should attend Friday night’s concert, what would you say?

Zach: Samara Joy marks a new chapter for jazz. Although she honors her traditional jazz roots, her experiments with contemporary R&B appeal to new jazz audiences. Watching her live is also an incredible experience. She has this magical voice — probably the best I’ve ever heard live, and I think you would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t feel compelled after listening to her.

It is no secret that Joy’s concert is not one you want to miss. How lucky are we to welcome such a renowned artist to our campus? All I can say is that your Friday night plans are about to get a lot more exciting. Tickets are available at jorgensen.uconn.edu. Jorgensen also offers a limited amount of free tickets, called “rush tickets” and “hot seats” for those on a budget. Be sure to check out their website.

Hope to see you there!