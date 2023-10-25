A new 1-credit online course on emotion well-being for UConn Huskies 

The course “Feeling Well: The Science and Practice of Emotional Well-Being” will be entirely asynchronous on HuskyCT. The course will cover the science and practice of emotional well-being. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

A new pop-up course about emotional well-being has arrived for the fall 2023 semester. This one-credit course, titled “Feeling Well: The Science and Practice of Emotional Well-Being,” began on Oct. 16 and will continue until Dec. 8, 2023. University of Connecticut students can visit the Office of the Provost website for a better understanding.

In this one-credit course, students will delve into the science and practice of emotional well-being, which is defined as the general positivity an individual experiences regarding their emotional state and overall life satisfaction. The course will introduce the elements that comprise emotional well-being, emotional quality of daily experiences and assessments related to life satisfaction, meaning and goal pursuit. Students will explore the interconnectedness between individuals, communities and systems that collectively influence emotional well-being and effective strategies for improving it.

By the end of the course, students will be able to define the components of emotional well-being, recognize the link between the brain and body’s emotional well-being, identify the connections that exist among individuals, communities and systems that impact emotional well-being and gain an understanding of practical techniques for enhancing emotional well-being.

The course, entirely asynchronous and accessible on HuskyCT, requires no prerequisites, making it an ideal choice for students seeking additional credits or those juggling a busy schedule due to their majors and other responsibilities.

Jen Ryu, a fourth-semester journalism student, shared her thoughts on the new implementation of the one-credit course. Ryu expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity. “It is a great opportunity for students to get involved and for those that may not have enough time in their schedule to take a full three-credit course in the semester.” This perspective highlighted the course’s appeal for those with busy schedules, offering a more manageable commitment.

Ryu also offered her perspective on emotional well-being in today’s context.

“Emotional well-being nowadays pertains more to self-care, this class is focusing on college students and how our lives are so busy and learning to be an adult, how do we take these daily stresses and turn them into motivation for the day,” Ryu said.

Her comment reinforced the relevance of the course’s focus on addressing the challenges that college students face in their journey toward adulthood. Regarding the course’s difficulty, Ryu drew from her past experiences with one-credit courses, finding this one to be manageable.

“I believe it is an easy course based on past experiences with one-credit courses even though it’s packed into half of a semester as opposed to previous years. Quizzes aren’t hard as long as you read the material and are open note,” Ryu said.

This assessment reassured potential students about the course’s accessibility and the manageable workload, even within a condensed time frame. Ryu’s closing thoughts conveyed her strong interest in the course, indicating her willingness to take it if offered in the future. She finds it to be one of the more captivating and light-hearted topics, highlighting its potential for engagement and connection. “I would take it if offered in the future, it is one of the more interesting and light-hearted topics,” Ryu said. She emphasized the potential for personal and communal growth, adding to the course’s appeal.

The course is comprised of seven modules, each with specific instructors tailored to the content. The requirements are straightforward: review all materials for each module and complete a wrap-up quiz related to that section. To earn a satisfactory (S) grade for the module, students must achieve 700 points, equivalent to 70% of the course. Each module carries 100 points, and the final quiz allows students to gain up to 200 points. Plus, open-book quizzes with two attempts ensure a fair evaluation process. All reading and media materials will also be readily available through HuskyCT or accessible via links on the relevant websites.

At the core of this course is the commitment to student success. Forming study groups on Nexus is encouraged, as collaboration often leads to a deeper understanding of the subject matter. The course team is ready to assist every step of the way, and questions and concerns are highly valued. Please feel free to attend office hours, which can be scheduled via email with Jessica Koslouski at EmotionalWellBeing@uconn.edu.

Dr. Jessica Koslouski is the student engagement facilitator for this course and holds the position of Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education. Dr. Koslouski also provides support to schools in adopting trauma-informed policies and practices, assisting educators in understanding the impact of trauma on students’ development and how schools can aid in the healing and learning process. Additionally, Dr. Koslouski is leading the mixed-methods evaluation of CDC-funded efforts focused on enhancing the health and well-being of school-age children and adolescents in Connecticut. She is also involved in other projects that explore the acceptability and impact of initiatives like “Feel Your Best Self” and collaborates with schools across the nation to implement trauma-informed policies and practices.

For inquiries, reach out to emotionalwellbeing@uconn.edu.