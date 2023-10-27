Mansfield Public Library offers free library cards to UConn students 

Pictured is The Nash-Zimmer Transportation Center. Inside UConn students can find the Mansfield Library Express, an offshoot of the Mansfield Public Library. Photo by Pierce Colfer/The Daily Campus

The Mansfield Public Library is offering free library cards to all University of Connecticut students. Students interested in getting a library card can visit the library or the Mansfield Library Express with their UConn ID, or sign up for a library card on the library’s website.

Generally the Mansfield Public Library only allows residents of Mansfield or Storrs to sign up for a library card, which gives access to borrow materials from the library, but the library makes an exception for UConn students. This allows UConn students to bring any books or other materials that they find in the library back to their residence. UConn students have to renew their library card every semester they are on campus.

The Mansfield Public Library is located in Mansfield Center, but you can also find the Mansfield Library Express in downtown Storrs.

“It’s a quick and convenient place to return items you borrowed from the library and pick up items you have requested… It’s perfect for people who live or work in the Storrs area,” according to the Mansfield Library website.

The Mansfield Library Express also has a small collection of its own that can be looked at and borrowed.

The Mansfield Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but stays open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Mansfield Library Express is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Neither building is open on Sundays.

The library’s booklist can be found on their website. There you can see which books the library has on its shelves and you can sort based on different genres, such as history, literature and fiction, romance, sports and much more. People with a library card also have access to the library’s digital collection, which includes ebooks, audiobooks and movies, along with other digital media.

The library has offered free materials to Mansfield residents since it was established in 1911. On the library’s website you can see some of the library’s goals, including, “[providing] a broad range of materials in a variety of formats,” “[promoting] and [stimulating] active use of its resources,” and “[offering] programs and services to encourage lifelong learning.”