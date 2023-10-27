Women’s Hockey: UConn to take on Providence in Hockey East matchup 

UConn women’s hockey took on University of New Hampshire on Saturday, October 21 at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies won with a final score of 4-0. Photo by Sydney Haywood/The Daily Campus.

The UConn Huskies are set to face off against New England rival Providence this Friday at home.

UConn goes into Friday having split a weekend series with New Hampshire. After a silent first period for both teams, the Wildcats broke the seal with an early second period goal to take the lead. They would later pounce on a power play opportunity that same period, scoring within the first 30 seconds to double their lead and eventually take the 2-0 victory.

In Saturday’s game, the UConn offense responded. Following their shutout loss the night prior, the Huskies came out on the attack. Scoring started with a Christina Walker power play goal for UConn and was swiftly followed by another score, this time by Ahsley Allard. UConn then went on to score two shorthanded goals in the second and third period to bring the lead up to four while goalie Megan Warrner locked down the net to earn her first shutout of the season in her first action of the year.

Providence comes in with momentum after winning their first game of the year on Saturday. Following two rough matchups against St. Lawrence and Quinnipiac to start the year, the Friars left the first two weekends having their opponents outscoring them 15-4. They came into this past weekend with fire, wanting to earn their first win of 2023 against Hockey East opponent Maine, and it looked like they were going to get it. The Friars dominated the first ten minutes, scoring three times against the Black Bears to build a 3-0 lead. Maine capitalized on a late power play in the first period to cut the deficit, but it looked like Providence would overpower them. The Black Bears went on to score once more in the second period then two more times in the third to complete the comeback win on the road.

Things started to look eerily similar in the teams’ second matchup on Saturday. Providence once again got out to another 3-0 lead over Maine, but the Black Bears fired back with two goals of their own. This time, however, the Friars came out on top, winning 3-2 for their first overall win of the year and first conference win as well.

Last season when these teams faced off, UConn walked away with two wins and a tie against the Friars. In both of the first two games, the Friars took the lead first and UConn came back to beat them. The last game was the lone tie between the two schools with Providence making a small comeback of their own, scoring twice in the final five minutes of the third period to make the teams even.

The game is set for this Friday at 6 p.m. at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. For those unable to attend the game, it’s available for streaming on ESPN+.