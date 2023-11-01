Chris’s Column: Assessing the biggest trades at the NFL Trade Deadline 

Minnesota acquires QB Josh Dobbs from Arizona in Exchange for a 2024 6th round pick

Minnesota Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season with an Achilles tear. The Vikings have dealt with injuries early on but acquired the right quarterback at the right time. Minnesota completed a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, who filled in the starting QB role for Kyler Murray in Arizona, gets another starting opportunity. Dobbs will have to acclimate on short notice with another playbook. His journey this year started in Cleveland, but didn’t last long, as he got sent to the Cardinals early in the year. Dobbs shares the same agent as Cousins, and with Cousins out, he could be the perfect mentor. Dobbs’ ability to escape the pocket and win with his legs gives the Vikings a chance the next four weeks to add more wins to their record, though he is turnover prone.

The Cardinals’ season is just about in the tubes. They are 1-7 with a first-year head coach and are still awaiting their starting quarterback Murray to be fully healthy. Cardinals Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune looks to make a start this Sunday.

San Francisco acquires DE Chase Young from Washington for a 2024 3rd round draft pick

The San Francisco 49ers have dropped three games in a row, with struggling play on the defensive line, key injuries and turnovers. The 49ers made a splash to remedy that issue, adding DE Chase Young. Young, a former first round pick, is an elite defensive end, adding more disruption on both sides of the line alongside former college teammate Nick Bosa. Young might be treated as a rental player because Bosa received a deal making him the highest paid defensive end ever. In addition, the 49ers signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year $84 million deal in the offseason.

The Washington Commanders’ new owner Josh Harris traded both Montez Sweat and Young. Both these moves seem a bit confusing for the Commanders, since both Sweat and Young were former first round picks, and in return the Commanders only received a second and a third round pick. Young’s ACL was certainly a factor, even though his snap count was up. Regardless, it appears the Commanders are in for yet another rebuild. Harris oversaw the “Trust the Process” basketball era with the Philadelphia 76ers and is pretty much doing the same thing to the Commanders.

Philadelphia acquired DB Kevin Byard from Tennessee in exchange for DB Terrell Edmunds and 2024 5th and 6th round picks.

Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman does it again, adding one of the best safeties in the NFL, Kevin Byard. Byard, in the last two seasons, has nine interceptions and adds more depth to the Eagles’ defense. Starter DB Reed Blankenship is on his way back from an injury, and Byard will replace him in the meantime, who will add to Philadelphia’s juggernaut defense as they seek to return to the Super Bowl.

Terrell Edmunds, former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers saw action in all seven games for the Eagles this season. Edmunds’ 82.3 run defense grade ranks in the top-10 among safeties in the NFL. Entering his sixth year, the Titans added a necessary piece to their defense in Edmunds. Tennessee is potentially entering yet another rebuild, with QBs Will Levis, veteran Ryan Tannehill and QB Malik Willis all in the fold. Not only are they in a QB Carousel, the Titans have not been the same ever since trading star receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles.