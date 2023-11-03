Husky Hoopla: Big East Women’s Basketball Projected Standings

3. Villanova

Sam Calhoun, Staff Writer

In her final season, superstar forward Maddy Siegrist became the Big East’s all-time leading scorer. She led Villanova to their second ever Sweet Sixteen, their first since 2003. It will be up to guard Lucy Olsen, named to the Preseason All-Big East Team, to take over. She averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field. Olsen was the second-leading scorer on the team and looks to have a breakout season. Forward Christina Dalce averaged 7.9 rebounds per game and is considered one of the best shot-blockers in the conference. While no one will replace Siegrist, who accounted for 41% of Villanova’s points, the Wildcats should find themselves within the top four of the conference with the duo of Olsen and Dalce. Head coach Denise Dillon has not yet coached a team without Siegrist, so this will test how much of the Wildcats’ success is from her or Siegrist.