A stellar second season of ‘Shoresy’  

Season two of “Shoresy” has maintained its charm and humor while introducing some new challenges and character development, including the difficulty of maintaining the team’s winning streak. The main character, Shoresy, struggles to motivate the team while also dealing with individual players’ problems and his own life outside of hockey.

This season is more focused on the development of the individual players now that they’re working well as a team. Shoresy continues to pursue a relationship with Laura, the journalist who covers his games, with more success this season. The other players are learning to balance their lives outside of hockey after newfound success in and outside of the game. Generally, this season is heavily focused on relationships the players have and continue to develop outside the rink.

We didn’t get as many chirps from Shoresy against opposing teams or his own, but the ones we did get were good, so I can’t complain too much. I think the comedic aspect of the show was toned down a bit to focus more on the character growth. There’s more focus on the positive development of the players compared to the first season, which primarily introduced the players and shaped the team’s dynamic. Now that the team is in good shape, the show is more lighthearted.

The cinematography is consistent with the first season, which I especially enjoyed. While there are only six episodes, each about 20 minutes long, the season still managed to have good pacing. However, it was harder to focus on the background characters. Sometimes, it felt like certain characters’ arcs were not completed and did not receive the attention they deserved, specifically the goalie, Michaels. Along with that, there were relationships introduced such as Miig and Sanguinet that didn’t get enough time to properly evolve.

Additionally, the team’s goal of “never losing again” is a bit hard to get behind, as watchers can guess the outcomes of the games pretty easily. It seems the only way for the show to continue is for the team to win every game, as they have. Otherwise, they fold and the show ends. Many shows about sports teams either make the team’s progress very slow to continue the show longer or just introduce unrealistic problems to slow the pacing of the season. “Shoresy” is different: the team reaches its goal of not losing the rest of the season in the first season of the show. The second season is just about maintaining their streak and developing the characters in new ways. Overall, I would rate this season with four out of five stars. It sets up the next season nicely but was different from the first season while maintaining what watchers initially enjoyed about the show. While the second season primarily focuses on individual character development, it is enjoyable as well.

The season finale is particularly light-hearted despite its depiction of a critical game. The directors also did a great job of leaving an open ending, hinting at a third season in the works.

Hopefully, they continue developing the individual characters in the third season and give some time to the other players that haven’t received as much attention. Considering how short the seasons are, this could be a vital move to keep viewers engaged and push the storyline further.