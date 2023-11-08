Pop-up food pantry to be held in student union ballroom 

UConn’s Creating Caring Communities and USG host a pop-up food pantry on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Student Union Ballroom. The pop-up will also be open on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom, and no registration is required to attend. Photo by File Photo/The Daily Campus.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, starting 10 a.m., the University of Connecticut Dining Services will host a pop-up food pantry until either 1 p.m. or when supplies run out, whichever comes first. The pantry, run through Husky Harvest, is to be held in the Student Union ballroom (room 331) and is open to “anyone with a UConn ID.”

Husky Harvest requests that students who attend expect to have their UConn IDs ready for the check-in table and to bring their own bags if they have them. Those in attendance should prepare for the possibility of significant lines for food and take into account their schedules accordingly.

The pop-up food pantry is in collaboration with Husky Harvest, which organizes food drives and pantries for food-insecure students across the state. These pantries “provide the campus community with non-perishable food items, toiletries, and more,” as listed on the Husky Harvest website.

Options for food “will vary on each campus based on what is available from Connecticut Foodshare, Midwest Food Bank New England, and what recent donations are received.”

Weekly Husky Harvest food pantries are scheduled each week at the Charter Oak Apartments’ Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

The pop-up pantry comes amidst Husky Harvest’s November donation drive for “Canned Goods & Dry Goods,” which includes items like cereal, pasta, soups, chili, beans and others. Students are additionally encouraged to provide reusable grocery bags, either in new or gently used condition.

Husky Harvest notes those interested in donating should not drop off their goods at the Community Center or Wednesday’s pantry, but rather in existing designated drop-off locations. These locations include the UConn Dining Commissary at 30 Gurleyville Road, open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the UConn Dining Main Office in the Wade Building of Towers Residence Halls, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information on UConn food pantries on campus can be found here, while a full list of items acceptable amidst the November donation drive can be found at Husky Harvest Wish List . Students with questions or comments regarding UConn’s Husky Harvest Food Pantries can direct them to UConn Dining.