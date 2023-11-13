Rapid Fire: It’s giving 

It’s great to be grateful, but you can only do so many years of “giving thanks” before it starts to feel phony. In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: For a holiday on the third Thursday of November, what should we be “giving” instead of thanks? Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: This autumn, we should be giving pitches — specifically pitches to the Opinion section of The Daily Campus. Opinions are truly the gift that keeps on giving, except what you’re getting is confusing internet comments and a cool clipping to show your mom.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: In honor of what I’m most thankful for, I will be giving away free Stark Tank stickers to my legions of loyal readers — only available for a limited time since I’m almost out of stickers.

Tomas Hinckley, Columnist: I just went to the mall this weekend and bought some new clothes, so I’ll be giving out fresh c*** this year.

Athena Brown, Contributor: I think we should be giving out f***s, because lord knows the world is short on those.

Grace Sim, Staff Writer: Give words of encouragement, cash or nothing at all. I really don’t need your opinion on my looks and where my life is going please 🙂