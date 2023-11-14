Dining hall hours change during Thanksgiving Break

South campus at UConn Storrs is home to South Dining Hall. South is one of the dining halls that will be open for dinner this Thanksgiving break. Photo by Jordan Arnold, Associate Photo Editor/The Daily Campus

Dining services will have altered hours from Nov. 18 through Nov. 25, with all dining locations closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Meal plans will temporarily shut down after dinner on Friday, Nov. 17, and will resume Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the dining services website.

On Friday, Nov. 17, all dining halls will be open for breakfast and lunch. However, North and South Dining Hall will only be open for dinner.

According to Michael White, director of dining services, students do not need to pay but must sign up for meals on the website.

Stephen Sharkis, associate director of residential dining, explained the sign-up sheet is required so dining services can account for the amount of food to order and prepare.

Students who have a current residential meal plan and are staying on campus during break can sign up for meals by going to the dining services website.

Sharkis added that the meal plan is limited to one swipe for each meal picked, which sometimes causes confusion.

“It is not unlimited meals. Everyone who signs up will choose the meals that they plan on attending, and we will have 1 meal swipe programmed to their card for each meal chosen. If the meal isn’t used, it does go away,” Sharkis said.

Sharkis said anyone with a community meal plan can use their plan throughout the week as normal.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, South Dining Hall will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On Sunday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 25, Buckley Dining Hall will be open for all three meals, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. On Sunday, Nov. 26, South Dining Hall will be open for breakfast, with all remaining dining halls, except for Buckley, open for dinner.

The hours of operation that week will remain the same, with breakfast open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Points and flex passes associated with residential meal plans will temporarily shut down during the break and will resume on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Most retail locations will be closed throughout the week, with the exception of a few. According to the UConn retail dining hours, Market Cafe in the Student Union will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov 18., and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov 20. and Nov. 21. The Union Street Market will be open on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The convenience store in the Student Union will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

The Dairy Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 19, 21, 25 , and 26. It will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The Husky Harvest Food Pantry will be open on Monday, Nov. 20, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For those who ordered from the UConn Bakery Thanksgiving Pie and Baked Goods Sale, orders can be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the bakery on 30 Gurleyville Rd in Storrs, according to the dining services website.

More information about dining services during Thanksgiving break can be found at https://dining.uconn.edu/thanksgiving-break/.