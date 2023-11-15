UConn Police Investigating Vandalism Incident in Susan V. Herbst Hall 

A photo of Oak hall located on University of Connecticut Campus. An incident of vandalism was reported at in Oak Hall with visible damage to a classroom. Photo by File Photo/The Daily Campus

On Sunday, Nov. 12 at around 12:11 p.m., an incident of vandalism was reported in Susan V. Herbst Hall, formerly known as Oak Hall, room 104 by a witness who had entered the building and noticed damage to the classroom. The monitor and remote control screen for the projector were both found smashed, computer parts were removed from their intended spaces and left on the floor and chairs had been thrown across the room.

By the beginning of classes the next day, Monday, Nov. 13, the room was fully repaired by the University of Connecticut staff. The monitor was replaced, the glass on the floor had been removed and the projector was back in operation.

“The incident was reported on Sunday, Nov. 12, around 12:11 p.m. by a person who entered the building and noticed the damage to a classroom,” UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement to The Daily Campus. “Computer equipment as well as the classroom itself were found vandalized. It remains under investigation.”