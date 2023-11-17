Cross Country: Chloe Thomas awarded individual at-large bid for NCAA Championship 

STORRS, CONN.- After placing seventh overall in the NCAA Northeast Regional on Friday, UConn cross-country star Chloe Thomas was awarded an individual selection to the National Championship. The junior from Dundas, Ontario will be joining 280 of the best runners in the nation for the 6K event at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Virginia.

Thomas is the sixth Husky in program history to earn an individual selection and the first since Mia Nahom in 2019. During her junior season, the two-time all-Big East selection posted a top-10 finish in all five races she competed in and recorded new personal bests in a 4K, 5K and 6K race. Her 6K time of 19:49.5 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational was a career-best.

Additionally, Thomas led UConn to fourth place in the Big East championship and took seventh place individually. She was the highest finisher each time out for a Husky team that placed in the top five of every regular season race. Connecticut began the season with a first-place finish in the Suffolk Short Classic and followed that up with a second-place effort in the Providence Friar Invitational. The program placed fifth out of 42 schools in the loaded Arturo Barrios Invitational before taking fourth in the Big East Championship and seventh in the Northeast Regional.

The UConn star will be in action on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Virginia, though without her teammates as the Huskies did not receive an at-large bid.