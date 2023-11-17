UConn housing reverses decision, now guaranteeing housing for up to 8 semesters 

The Brian McMahon residence hall is located near the center of the UConn Storrs campus. McMahon also has an attached dining hall and several spaces for students to hang out or study. Photo by Emily O’Bannon/The Daily Campus.

A follow up email was sent to students Wednesday night, a few hours after the initial email, reversing the change, now guaranteeing rising seniors housing for next academic year.

The initial email, which was sent Wednesday afternoon, indicated University of Connecticut students would only be guaranteed housing for six semesters with the rising housing demand on campus. The email said the change would prioritize first year and transfer students, and put rising seniors on waiting lists for on-campus housing. The email said UConn housing would help rising seniors navigate off campus housing locations.

As students voiced their concerns about the change in on-campus housing eligibility, UConn reversed its decision.

“Over the past several hours, UConn Student Life and Enrollment staff have fielded numerous inquiries and concerns about the updated housing eligibility information. We understand your concerns and recognize, through your messages, how these changes would impact you as our students and your families,” said the email, sent on behalf of Nathan Fuerst, vice president of student life and enrollment.

The email said they will once again guarantee rising seniors housing as they complete their academic career.

“​​In response to your feedback and concerns, we have worked intensively to identify a number of solutions that will allow UConn to continue the housing guarantee for up to eight semesters for our students,” the email said.

The follow up email apologized for any distress that the initial message may have caused.

“Thank you for voicing your concerns and for sharing these feelings with us. It gives us great pride to know how strong our residential community is, and that is because of you. Your feedback continues to be essential to us, and we apologize for any distress that resulted from our earlier message,” the email said.

According to the second email, there will be more information about the 2024-25 housing application and housing selection process in the coming weeks.