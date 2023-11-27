Football: Huskies dominate U-Game behind Edwards’ strong showing 

UConn Football faces off against Sacred Heart University at Rentschler Field on November 18, 2023. The Huskies took a large victory for their senior day with a final score of 31-3. Photo by Zach Moller/The Daily Campus.

Auburn-Alabama, Ohio State-Michigan and UConn-UMass. One thing all of these games have in common is that they’re rivalry matchups. Over 100 years of storied games and signature plays, all hosted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This season’s matchups delivered no less excitement.

Coming in, the Huskies were 36-38-2 against the Minutemen, most recently winning at home in East Hartford, Connecticut last year. Neither team entered with a great season record (UConn at 2-9 and UMass at 3-8), but something about the crisp air, frigid temperatures and mild crowd gives the game a special feel. Though disappointing for the hosts from Amherst, Massachusetts, Saturday lived up to the billing for Connecticut as they emerged with a 31-18 victory.

UConn looked like the tougher team, making their presence felt on the ground and not allowing too much on defense. The Huskies got a pick-six early, but allowed 230 yards through the air for the rest of the game. Connecticut’s domination particularly showed in their rushing defense, which only allowed 59 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Huskies looked great. Although they had trouble finishing drives at times, they still put up 31 points, only seven points fewer than their season high of 38. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson didn’t throw a pick on any of his 28 passing attempts for 174 yards, but he did fumble the ball on a keeper. Despite the fumble, Roberson continued to build his confidence rushing the pigskin, totaling 36 yards and tallying a few key first downs.

The Huskies did a lot of damage on the ground on Saturday. Former defensive back Cam Edwards led the charge with 19 carries for 102 yards, finding the paydirt twice. Though small in stature, Edwards is as tough as they come. He’s been a big part of the team’s end of season surge, taking over a depleted backfield.

Running back Victor Rosa also did his part, reaching the end zone once to go along with 71 hard-fought yards. The Bristol native was second on the depth chart to start the season, since rising to the top spot, and pairs well with Edwards. The two were largely effective together and will likely continue to be during their junior seasons if they both elect to stay in Storrs.

UMass fumbled and UConn punted to kick the contest off, but the real action started five minutes in. That’s when Mumu Bin-Wahad got a pick-six off Taisun Phommachanh, brother of former UConn quarterback Tyler. Joe McFadden’s field goal attempt for the extra point was blocked, leaving the Huskies at six points.

The rest of the first quarter was sloppy. UConn turned the ball over on downs in the red zone. UMass fumbled, giving the Huskies the ball and great field position. After starting the drive 28 yards from the sticks, the team had to settle for a field goal from 30 yards out. The next series also opened in plus territory and ended with three points. Given the mistakes made by the Minutemen, a 12-point lead felt far too light.

After another defensive stop, Connecticut’s third straight offensive possession began on UMass’ side of the gridiron. Rosa’s 17-yard scamper helped the Huskies finally capitalize on their rivals’ errors and McFadden was able to knock the extra point in.

The Huskies failed to make a statement on their first drive coming out of the locker room after halftime when Roberson fumbled the ball. This led to UMass’ first touchdown, but the two-point try was not converted. The Huskies rebounded a few drives later with a 70-yard push that ended in an Edwards score, putting them up by 19.

After trading three-and-outs with Connecticut, Massachusetts kept themselves in the game behind a 40-yard pass. The toss took the Minutemen into Husky territory, which got Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams close enough to secure six points.

Connecticut needed a sustained drive to put the game on ice and they did just that. Edwards carried on seven of the team’s 12 plays as they slowly inched their way down the field. Star tight end Justin Joly made a tough grab and barely got past the sticks, but was hurt on the play. Edwards’ eight- yard touchdown rush was the final nail in the coffin, though UMass carved through the defense for a final garbage score.

Joly’s injury was an unfortunate way to close what was an up and down season. He had a slow start but picked things up, even though he only managed two touchdown catches. Joly finished the campaign at third among tight ends in receiving yards nationally, an impressive feat. It certainly feels like a possibility that Joly could be gone after this season given how great he’s been for the Huskies and how many Power Five teams would appreciate his services. However, nothing is set either way, and it will be critical for UConn to do everything in their power to keep him in Connecticut.

Overall, this was a disappointing season for the Huskies. It seemed like every bounce went the wrong way, the opposite of last season. It’s easy to imagine this team winning five or six of their games, but a mix of everything going awry kept them at three wins instead. Key additions from the transfer portal and keeping their current young core during the offseason will be big. This year will be remembered as one that will be better forgotten. If they can build on their strong finish — albeit against weak competition — next season could be one to celebrate.