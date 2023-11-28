UConn veterans’ office begins holiday donation drive and competition

The Veteran Monument on the Great Lawn. The UConn Office of Veterans Affairs and Military Programs officially commenced its 10th Annual Care Package Drive on Monday, Nov. 27. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

As the holiday season approaches, a number of donation and gift drives are beginning across the UConn campus and surrounding communities. The UConn Office of Veterans Affairs and Military Programs officially commenced its 10th Annual Care Package Drive on Monday, Nov. 27, with student participation opened and encouraged.

Items collected for the Care Package Drive sponsored by Veterans Affairs and Military Programs will reach “shelters which provide housing, training, job placement, and other services to the homeless and those in need, with a focus on veterans” in partnership with the South Park Inn in Hartford and Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

Suggested items for donation include everything from sheets and towels to kitchen utensils and cleaning supplies to breakfast bars and snacks. Gift cards to relevant companies like Walmart, Target, CVS and Dunkin Donuts are also displayed as wishlist items. Those interested can find the full wishlist on the Donation Drive Flyer hosted online.

Participants are encouraged to compete for donations and attach the name of their team or organization to their donation bags and boxes. Should you decide to collect donations as a group, the Office of Veterans and Military Programs will arrive at your team’s designated donation drive location on Thursday, Dec. 21 to collect your boxes and bags and bring the group a “special holiday treat.” The spreadsheet for marking your team’s location and desired time for collection can be found at the 2023 Donation Drive Contact List attached to the Donation Drive’s entry in the Student Daily Digest. The winning team will receive a prize in the form of a trophy and bragging rights.

If you decide not to compete, the Office of Veterans Affairs will still be more than happy to accept your donations at Hawley Armory. Donations can be dropped off at the Armory until Friday, Dec. 22.

For more information, donors and competitors alike can contact Emily Lugo, Outreach Coordinator for the Office of Veterans Affairs, at emily.i.lugo@uconn.edu.