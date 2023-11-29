Students react to upcoming finals week 

As the end of the semester approaches, students at the University of Connecticut have started to prepare for finals week which begins on Dec. 11. According to a poll conducted on the Daily Campus Instagram, the majority of students said they are not prepared for finals. Illustration by Sarah Chantres/The Daily Campus.

As the end of the semester approaches, students at the University of Connecticut have started to prepare for finals week which begins on Dec. 11.

According to a poll conducted on the Daily Campus Instagram, the majority of students said they are not prepared for finals. Out of 59 students, only 29% of students said they are prepared for finals, while 71% do not feel prepared.

Ethan DeBaise, first-semester music education major, said he is feeling prepared and ready for his first finals week at UConn.

“I’m feeling pretty confident about finals. Thankfully I only have one final but I have an absurd amount of projects that need to be done,” DeBaise said.

Many students said they are stressed about their finals but are planning out their study schedules now, so that they will be prepared once the week begins.

Finals week begins Monday, Dec. 11 and ends Sunday, Dec. 17. There is a reading day on Thursday, Dec. 14.

“I am nervous for finals, but I am doing my best to organize content and study with friends in order to prepare,” Christine Audia, first-semester undeclared business major, said.

Isabella Mema, third-semester English and pre-teaching major, said she also created a study plan to help ease the stress of the upcoming week.

“Overall, I feel ready since I’ve been planning and I have a study schedule laid out, but once I actually do the studying, I’ll be all set,” Mema said.

I have a lot more in-person finals compared to previous semesters, so I’m a little worried about that, but I plan on giving myself plenty of time to study so I’m prepared. Joseph Radziewicz, third-semester accounting major

Since every class can have their unique final format, students have different ratios of projects, essays and exams that count as their final assessment.

“I have two in-person exams, two projects, an essay and a lab practical,” Mema said.

Jenny Lin, eighth-semester communications major, said two of her classes have a final group project along with a final exam.

“I’ve been focusing more on the projects, because they’re due earlier, but hopefully the exams are not too bad,” Lin said.

The poll, conducted on the Daily Campus Instagram page, asked how many finals students had: 23% said they have one final, 20% said they have two finals, 32% said they have three finals and 25% said they have four or more finals.

All students have different finals weeks, while some like DeBaise can go home after his one final on Tuesday, some have to stay until later in the week.

Joseph Radziewicz, third-semester accounting major, said he has three exams and one final project this semester.

“I have a lot more in-person finals compared to previous semesters, so I’m a little worried about that, but I plan on giving myself plenty of time to study so I’m prepared,” Radziewicz said.

Overall, students expressed that they are not enjoying the finals season, the long hours spent studying and the multiple exams to follow and are looking forward to it being over.

“I’m ready for these finals to be over!” Radziewicz said.