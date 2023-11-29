The Puck Drop: My current top-3 Calder Memorial Trophy contenders  

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Chicago. Photo by Erin Hooley/AP Photo.

If you asked an avid fan of the NHL which year was their favorite to watch, I can guarantee you that they would answer with this season. So far, 2023 has been quite eventful. Some teams look worse than in previous seasons, while others are improving. There’s also been a hyped-up group of rookies that has caught the eye of hockey fans throughout the world. These players include Connor Bedard, Luke Hughes, Adam Fantilli, Matthew Poitras, Logan Cooley, Leo Carlsson, Matthew Knies and more.

Every year, the NHL gives out an award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League,” essentially Rookie of the Year. These are currently my top three Calder Memorial Trophy contenders.

Connor Bedard: Chicago Blackhawks

As one of the most coveted top overall NHL Draft picks since Connor McDavid in 2015, the Blackhawks rookie has been incredible thus far.

In his first few weeks with Chicago, head coach Luke Richardson has put his trust in Bedard’s offensive abilities, placing him at center with veteran players Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall at his wings.

For 2023, Bedard has had 10 goals and seven assists. In his first game of the season versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10, he got the first assist of his NHL career. The very next day, he got the first goal of his career versus the Boston Bruins.

If we look at the basic facts on paper, Bedard is the clear rookie of the year.

New Jersey Devils’ Luke Hughes, right, controls the puck as New York Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Photo by Seth Wenig/AP Photo.

Luke Hughes: New Jersey Devils

At the University of Michigan, he was named Big 10 Co-Freshman of the Year, led all NCAA Hockey defensemen in points with 39 points in 41 games and led all NCAA rookies (from any position) in scoring. In his sophomore season, he piled on more accolades as he led the nation’s defensemen in points per game.

If we circle back to the 2021 Draft, when Hughes was selected fourth overall to the New Jersey Devils, we witnessed Jack Hughes, his brother, and his elated reaction at having the chance to play professionally with his little brother.

The rookie defenseman began his journey in a Devils sweater last season during their playoff run. His second game of the season was on April 13 versus the Washington Capitals. Hughes notched the first point of his career with an assist, then added on to that scoring with the first goal of his career in a thrilling overtime winner.

So far this season, he has only gotten two goals and 10 assists. When you look at a versatile defenseman, you want to see them scoring goals, but more importantly, backing their teammates up from the blue line to aid them in scoring goals. Currently, that is what Hughes is doing with his Devils line partner, Colin Miller. These statistics make him a very viable contender for the Calder.

Matthew Knies: Toronto Maple Leafs

Knies, the oldest player on this list, is often one fans look over. However, he is still a valid contender for the Calder.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies (23) returns to the bench after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo.

Even after only playing two seasons at the University of Minnesota, the Arizona native made the most of his time as a Gopher. In his sophomore season, he racked up 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games played, averaging a point per game.

Just like Hughes, Knies joined the Maple Leafs towards the end of the season. He managed to get the first point of his career versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 11.

You couldn’t have scripted it up better, because this season on Oct. 21, he scored his first two goals of the season and even got an assist in another showdown with the Lightning.

He’s made himself known as a Maple Leaf this season, where head coach Sheldon Keefe is entrusting him with veteran forward John Tavares and right winger William Nylander on his line.

We are about a quarter of the way through this current NHL season and the Calder Memorial Trophy race is certainly shaping up to be a close one.