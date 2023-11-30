Huskies in the Pros: Sanogo off to hot start in G-League, Tim Boyle starts for Jets, update on NBA Huskies 

Sanogo records four double-doubles in his first seven games with Windy City Bulls

Adama Sanogo,the NCAA Tournament’s reigning Most Outstanding Player, has picked up right where he left off in his first seven games with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per contest, along with four double-doubles. The 6-foot-9 big man from Bamako, Mali did not get selected in this year’s draft over concerns that he was too undersized for his game to translate to the pros and that his lack of size would hinder his interior defense. Early on in the season, the former national champion is putting that criticism to rest with 14 or more points on 50% or better shooting in every game played this season. The concerns over his size haven’t been an issue as Sanogo has had at least two blocks on four occasions and 20 offensive rebounds over his last two games. As the Bulls continue to slide in the Eastern Conference standings, it could only be a matter of time before the former Huskies big man is called up to take on a bench role for Chicago.

Former UConn quarterback Tim Boyle starts for Jets amidst Zach Wilson’s string of poor performances

As the New York Jets offense continues to bury the team further in the AFC standings, head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to start ex-UConn and Eastern Kentucky product Tim Boyle last Friday against Miami. Boyle is certainly a bizarre story; his collegiate career was statistically dreadful compared to the common NFL quarterback. In three years at UConn, the Hartford, Connecticut native threw 1287 yards, one touchdown and 13 interceptions with a 48% completion percentage. In his one season at FCS Eastern Kentucky, Boyle threw for 2,134 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In Friday’s 34-13 loss to the Dolphins, the fifth-year quarterback threw for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Hawkins scores 25 vs Jazz, sits at fourth in scoring amongst rookies

On Saturday, former UConn sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins eclipsed the 25 points mark for the third time this season in the Pelicans’ 105-100 loss to the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, the Pelicans first round draft selection got it going from beyond the arc with five three-pointers made on 12 attempts, finishing the night 8/17 overall.

Jackson sinks two three-pointers in Milwaukee’s win vs. Miami

In limited minutes off the bench, Bucks rookie Andre Jackson Jr. made both of his three point attempts in the team’s 131-124 win versus the Heat. Selected in the second round of this year’s draft, the former UConn forward is 6/9 from beyond the arc this season, playing in just 9 minutes per contest.

Bouknight returns from knee surgery in Charlotte’s 115-91 loss to Knicks

After missing the first month of the NBA season recovering from a knee surgery, former 2021 first round pick James Bouknight played the final 4:51 of the Hornets’ loss to New York on Tuesday, finishing with five points and one rebound. The former UConn point guard looks to stay healthy and make a positive name for himself in the league after Charlotte recently declined his fourth-year player option.

Drummond finding consistency in bench role after eclipsing 10k rebound mark

On Tuesday, Bulls center Andre Drummond extended his streak of games with five or more boards to eight games in Chicago’s 124-97 loss to Boston. This comes three weeks after the former UConn glass king became the 43rd player in NBA history to climb past the 10,000 rebounds mark.