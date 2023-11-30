UConn is Essentially Five Bomb Factories in a Trench Coat: When the bottom-line tops “human rights”

Editor’s note: This letter to the editor by Steve Nuñez will be published in two parts. This section discusses the state of Connecticut’s involvement in the military-industrial complex.

Since Oct. 7, the colonial Zionist occupation has wrought unprecedented destruction of Palestine. Over 15,000 people, roughly one of every 200 Gazan residents, have been murdered, including at least 4,600 children; the most common age of killed Palestinians being five years old. With utter disregard for conventional international law, the Zionist regime has murdered over 42 journalists and media personnel and 200 doctors. In a textbook example of ethnic cleansing, over 70% of Gazans have been forced to leave their homes; an estimated 50% of housing units have been reported as destroyed. Of those still structurally standing, 80% of the buildings in the region — including “buildings dedicated to religion, art, science or charitable purposes, historic monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are collected, provided they are not being used at the time for military purposes” — are without electricity. At least twenty hospitals have been rendered inoperable in the most concentrated sustained bombing campaign in the history of the planet, as the occupation has rained more than 25,000 tons of explosives — an equivalent of two nuclear bombs — all while only striking a few dozen of its purported targets.

Over the past week, Zionist occupiers have laid siege on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Notably, prior to a fruitless ground assault on the hospital, the regime struck the hospital with a Hellfire R9X missile designed by the U.S.-based Lockheed Martin, who has been granted a “total contract value of up to $4.5 billion over the next four years” to produce the death machine. The reports sparked outrage across social media with many questioning what sort of person could imagine, let alone design and produce, such unimaginably and grotesquely effective killing tools.

Upon investigating the specifics about who is designing the bombs that have consumed the news cycle over the past month, the answer is Western universities, expressly the University of Connecticut.

Since the establishment of “educational” institutions to ethnically cleanse (read, evangelize) indigenous populations, Western universities have always been right-wing institutions devoted to the protection and expansion of racial capitalism central to the genocidal function of modernity. The University of Connecticut is no different.

Following exponential growth in undergraduate majors, UConn recently announced that the School of Engineering would henceforth be designated the College of Engineering. Over the past few years, enrollment in the discipline has exploded exponentially. In addition to the general neo/novoliberal push for “STEM” education, Connecticut, as a state, is deeply invested in the carnage enterprise; it is home to so many appendages to the dominant profiteers of killing. Despite being arguably the most rhetorically anti-gun (and specifically anti AR-15) state in the U.S., it is home to the Colt Armory (the manufacturer that holds the trademark on the AR-15) and several other major firearms manufacturers. Carnage tycoons like Raytheon, Sikorsky, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Boeing and others all have manufacturing infrastructure in Connecticut; from bullets to bombs and the guns, planes, boats and nuclear submarines to shoot them, the killing business is booming in Connecticut. With General Dynamics, Pratt & Whitney (a Raytheon Technologies Company), Raytheon and Lockheed Martin all making the list of top UConn employers, it is no wonder why 65% of the engineers in the state of Connecticut got their degrees from UConn. UConn even hosts an annual “Lockheed Martin Day” where the university hosts the corporate murderers to fly university stakeholders in a Sikorsky UH-60 “Blackhawk” (notably, like most of the US Army’s helicopter fleet, named after indigenous peoples slaughtered by the U.S. government) as a gimmick to recruit ethically dubious, fascist-leaning undergraduate students, which is, of course, despite protest, business as usual.