Men’s Basketball: Huskies clash with Jayhawks in blockbuster matchup 

The UConn men’s basketball team goes up against the UNH Wildcats at Gampel Pavillon in Storrs Conn. on Nov. 27, 2023. The huskies who hold the National championship title with this win created a brand new record in NCAA history for 24 straight non-conference double digits win. Photo by Siham Nedloussi/The Daily Campus

It’s the matchup that everyone has circled on their calendars for months.

While the UConn men’s basketball team has played some incredible opponents over the past few seasons, Kansas is another beast. Don’t let the team’s loss to Marquette during the Maui Invitational or their close win over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday fool you. This is the toughest challenge that this program will face during its non-conference slate. It’s going to take the best performance of the season from this group to grab a win over the No. 5 team in the nation in their house. But, with what fans and critics alike have seen from this program already, they certainly have the weapons to do so.

The biggest priority for the Huskies this game? Do not let Hunter Dickinson get hot. The fourth year transfer big man has looked incredible this season, putting up 21.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. His ability to score and rebound the ball has been pivotal for this new-look roster for coach Bill Self. While Jayhawks fans could only hope that the former Michigan center would play as advertised in his new home, he has more than met those expectations during his short time in Lawrence, Kansas.

But, if you’re going to be as dominant as Kansas, there has to be more firepower throughout the entire roster and Self has certainly put together a scary and complete program this year. Kevin McCullar Jr. has been a perfect small forward for this team and his 5.7 assists per game rank top 25 in the nation. That’s right. If his 18.1 points per game weren’t enough for you, the San Antonio native has shown that he’s always looking for the best shots on the court, a trait that should be important against a tough Huskies defense.

Completing their dangerous frontcourt, KJ Adams Jr. has certainly been a monster, putting up double-digit scoring. What stands out about the junior forward is his shot selection. Because Adams looks to get most of his shots in the paint and close to the rim, his field goal percentage of 73.5% is tied for fourth in all of college basketball. Simply put, the Huskies can’t let him get any easy looks in the paint.

That’s all without mentioning this team’s backcourt. If McCullar’s assist numbers impressed you at the three, Dajuan Harris Jr. diis on a whole different level. At 52 total dimes for the season, the Kansas point guard is third in college basketball in that category. He’s a huge reason why the Jayhawks are the top team in the nation in assists per game.

But, even with all the talent from UConn’s opponents on Friday, there are some weaknesses that the reigning national champions can certainly take advantage of. While Dickinson is a great rebounder for his squad, the Huskies are an elite rebounding team on both ends of the floor. With Tristen Newton in the backcourt and Donovan Clingan in the frontcourt, the program can take significant advantage of their skill and grab more opportunities at scoring.

At the same time, Connecticut can’t repeat their shooting numbers from Monday’s outing against UNH, where the program put up a horrendous 4-28 night. That played a part in bringing the team’s three point average down to just 30.9%, below Kansas’ 32%. In response on Friday, UConn needs to knock down its shots from beyond the arc, especially if the Jayhawks give this team plenty of open looks.

Lastly, the Huskies need to embrace their defensive mentality to win this one. As stated prior, Kansas has some cold-hearted killers on their roster that are capable of taking the life out of teams. While it’s equally as important that Connecticut comes out aggressive on the offensive end, they’ll also need to bring their A-game and make sure that their opponents do not get hot, especially down the stretch when it can potentially be anyone’s game.

As the biggest challenge for UConn thus far, the Huskies need to respond accordingly. In a packed Allen Fieldhouse, this is the perfect confidence booster that Dan Hurley and his squad need for an intense Big East schedule that lies ahead. If there’s any time to play like a top college basketball team in the nation, it’s Friday.