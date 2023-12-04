International soccer: USWNT cruises past China PR in convincing 3-0 win 

The U.S. Women’s National Team kicked off a two-game series against China PR with a crucial victory in Miami, Florida.

Three weeks ago, it was announced that Emma Hayes would be the 10th head coach of the U.S. While she will continue managing the Chelsea F.C. Women on the side, it is clear that her tactics and plans to restructure the Stars and Stripes are in full swing. The first sign of this was the announcement of the players participating in the team’s December camp. What was noteworthy about the announcement was nine of the players who played in the Women’s World Cup would not play in these international friendlies, including Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn. This roster shakeup added more things to look out for, with the upcoming friendlies.

The U.S. started strong with an offensive effort that locked the majority of the first half on their rival’s side. From the start, it was clear that improving the Stars and Stripe’s attacks and possession would be the main focus of their strategy to win this match. It didn’t take long for them to capitalize on that with an eighth-minute goal by Sophia Smith, assisted by a cross from Trinity Rodman. From there, the team remained in possession but then came the issues that were seen in the World Cup and Olympics. While they had control of the ball and had many great opportunities to score, they failed to connect on any goals which caused the scoreline to remain the same. There was a sense that the Stars and Stripes should have been leading by more than just a goal. One example of this was in the 25th minute when Smith had an open shot that sailed over the crossbar. Then, in the 32nd minute, the 23-year-old made an incredible run in the box but again failed to capitalize on the moment and score.

While the first 15 minutes of the game looked promising, it started to be an uncoordinated game for the U.S. as they failed to make any shots. Soon, China was putting the American defense to the test. A cross from Chinese international Tang Jiali came close to equalizing the game, but it resulted in a failed header. This moment puts the game in perspective. Yes, the U.S. was leading but in moments like this, it is important to be aggressive. In this situation, one goal would have been enough to put China back in the game, even though the U.S. dominated the possession and left their opponents with few opportunities.

The U.S. entered the second half with a lead, an edge they desperately wanted to extend. and in just the first minutes, that’s exactly what happened. In the 52nd minute, Lindsey Horan took a shot from outside the box, intended for a Jaedyn Shaw header. But, the ball miraculously found its way to the goal, leaving everyone shocked. With the lead now doubled, the Stars and Stripes looked more confident and fired up. An onslaught of runs inside the box was followed by the Americans being unforgiving to the Chinese defense. Rodman was one of the main players involved in her squad’s effort to extend the scoreline. Already assisting the previous two goals, she was intent on recording a goal of her own. Rodman was able to do so in the 77th minute after taping the ball in quickly with an assist from Shaw. That score seemingly put the game away from the reach of China, and the game ended in an improved half for the U.S.

This international fixture proved to be a sigh of relief for the U.S. With the team recording 64% possession and 20 shots attempted, compared to the Chinese two shots, the Americans not only ramped up their attacking form but also their defense. While it was just a friendly, this game marked the start of a new era for this roster. With the Summer Olympics happening in a few months, the U.S. will look to be competitive and return to its winning ways. Attacking and possession seem to be the goal for Hayes as she enters the job with high expectations. Focusing on a more ruthless American offensive form will be key for a deep run in Paris this coming summer. The United States will seek to end the year with another victory as they end their two-game series against China, tomorrow at 8 p.m. on TruTV.