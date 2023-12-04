Men’s Hockey: UConn shuts out UMass Lowell at Toscano, falls to Maine on the road 

12/1/23 MHOC v UMASS Lowell by Shelagh Laverty The UConn Huskies rematch the UMASS Lowell River Hawks on Friday night on Dec. 1 at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Goalie Ethan Haider gets a shutout, beating the River Hawks 2-0. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

Before the Ice Bus takes a two week break, they had two games against different opponents this weekend.

UConn started off the weekend right with a 2-0 shutout at home in the Toscano Family Ice Forum against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

UConn and UMass Lowell had opportunities to score from the puck drop but their goaltenders made key saves to keep the first period scoreless. The Huskies were outshot by the River Hawks in the first frame. Senior goaltender Ethan Haider made 10 saves going into the period break.

The second period is when the Huskies took the 1-0 lead. UConn added continuous pressure to UMass Lowell and after a turnover by the River Hawks, the puck was found by sophomore Tristian Fraser. Fraser then skated in and launched the puck past the River Hawks goaltender for the goal. Now having the one-goal lead, the Huskies kept up the pressure on defense with Haider at the net to keep UMass Lowell scoreless through two periods.

In the third period, UConn had multiple scoring opportunities to extend their lead but nothing clicked. One of their best chances was when junior Chase Bradle skated around the River Hawk defenders to fire a puck that rang off the post, ricocheting back into play. The Huskies were able to find that second goal late in the third period after UMass Lowell pulled their goalie for an extra skater with two minutes left in regulation. With no goaltender in the net, sophomore Jake Percival was able to out-skate the defender for the loose puck and score an empty net goal to increase the Huskies’ lead. UConn’s defense was dominant in the third period and only allowed four shots, all of which were saved by Haider. As the clock was winding down, UConn never let up on defense against the River Hawks, which ultimately led them to seal the win. Haider made 22 saves in the victory, making this game his second shutout of the season and the team’s first win at Toscano Family Ice Forum this season.

“[I am] certainly pleased with the win,” said Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh. “That gave us the season series against Lowell and that’s a tough season series to win. I thought as the game went on we got better. I thought the third period was our best period of hockey tonight by far.”

[I am] certainly pleased with the win. That gave us the season series against Lowell and that’s a tough season series to win. I thought as the game went on we got better. I thought the third period was our best period of hockey tonight by far. Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh

The Huskies went on the road to finish their weekend with a one game matchup against No. 11 Maine Black Bears at Alfond Sports Arena.

UConn picked up right where they left off in the first period against Maine by presenting stout defense. Percival got the Huskies on the board after finding the loose puck in the front of the net and knocking it past Maine’s Victor Ostman to earn the 1-0 lead. Haider kept the Black Bears scoreless in the first period, his fourth scoreless period of the weekend after shutting out UMass Lowell on Friday. The Huskies went into the period break up on the Black Bears 1-0.

The second period is when Maine came alive and never looked back. The Huskies ended the first period with two penalties so they were forced to start the second down two players. Maine started off the period by scoring the equalizer goal on the power play to tie the score at one. Maine then captured the lead after the puck took a deflection off a UConn skater and went into the net.

12/1/23 MHOC v UMASS Lowell by Shelagh Laverty The UConn Huskies rematch the UMASS Lowell River Hawks on Friday night on Dec. 1 at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Goalie Ethan Haider gets a shutout, beating the River Hawks 2-0. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

The Black Bears led 2-1 but UConn responded. Nick Capone found himself in front of the net and tipped the puck past the Maine goaltender to tie the game at two. There were multiple power play opportunities where the Huskies could have gained the lead, but they did not capitalize. With 6:06 left in the period, Maine took the lead and shortly after, they scored again with a shorthanded goal to gain a two-goal lead. UConn entered the period break down 4-2 against the Black Bears.

The Huskies came out strong in the third quarter in hopes to make a comeback. Percival striked again to get the Huskies within one goal, his second goal of the night. With 18:35 left in the game, the Huskies were down 4-3. However, Maine’s offense was firing and the Huskies did not have the answers to get back into the game. Maine went on to score three more unanswered goals to seal the 7-3 victory at their home arena in Orono.

The Huskies have won the last five times they have faced Maine but that streak has sadly been snapped. The Black Bears came ready with an explosive offense: Bradly Nadeau finished the night with a hat trick and all three goals were assisted by his brother Josh Nadeau.

With this game, Connecticut wrapped up the first half of the 2023-24 season and will now head into their holiday break. The Ice Bus finished the first portion of their schedule with a 7-9-1 overall record and a 4-6-0 record in Hockey East play. The Huskies will return to the ice on December 31 as they welcome Harvard to the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Storrs and will be broadcasted on ESPN on New Year’s Eve.