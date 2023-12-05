The Weekly Reed: My top four Red Sox trade targets 

Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz speaks during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Ortiz has watched his former team, the Boston Red Sox, stumble to consecutive last-place finishes in three of the past four seasons. Now he believes his old teammate and recently hired Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, can turn things around. AP Photo/John Minchillo

As the offseason starts, many around the league keep their eyes on the Boston Red Sox. After two last-place finishes, the team moved on from CBO Chaim Bloom and hired Craig Breslow, a former player, as his replacement. Breslow and the rest of the front office are under pressure from the Boston fans to fix a team with plenty of areas of need. That said, there are plenty of ways the Red Sox can improve their roster, but numerous reports make it seem like Boston will try to make trades over signings to bolster their roster. Here are some players I think Boston might go after this offseason to fill out their team.

The Needs

Anyone who watched the Red Sox last season knows that the Red Sox need to improve their starting rotation and defense if they want to improve in 2024. In 2023, the Boston Red Sox starters finished the year with a combined 4.68 ERA, the ninth worst in the MLB. Plagued with injuries and poor performances, the team could never get consistent production for the rotation until the end of the year, when it was already too late. This led to a very taxed bullpen and was used often, leading to games like the infamous Kyle Barraclough game on Aug. 28. The starters had been struggling, leading to the bullpen having to be used so much that they needed a day off. Against the Houston Astros when the Red Sox were still in the playoff race, manager Alex Cora had just Barraclough in the bullpen. He gave up 10 earned runs in a close game, practically killing any momentum for the team headed into September.

The team also needs consistency at second base and a right-handed bat. As Jon Morosi has pointed out, Dustin Pedroia in 2016 was the last time someone had started over 100 games at second for the team. With Trevor Story at shortstop, this leaves a gap at the other middle infield position. Acquiring a player that fills both their needs can be a way that the Red Sox go at this, but they need to get it done. A right-handed outfield bat might be important too, as, at the moment, the outfield is comprised of four left-handed bats (Yoshida, Duran, Verdugo, Abreu) with Rob Refsnyder as the outman. Here are some players that I think the Red Sox could realistically acquire for 2024 via trade.

2B/UTL Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels

Drury is a very valuable asset, in my opinion. He’s primarily a second baseman but has played first, third and the outfield in years prior. He can play the role that Alex Cora wanted Justin Turner to play last year, having him at second against righties and at first against tough lefties to get Triston Casas some rest. He finished in the 89th percentile in outs above average (OAA), meaning he’s a solid defender. All this while providing an above-average bat. In every season since 2021, Drury has had an OPS+ over 107, including a 123 in 2022, which earned him a silver slugger. He’s even on a team-friendly contract, earning just $8.5 million in 2024, but because he only has one year left, that can help lower the cost of getting him.

2B Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

One thing that the 2023 Red Sox lacked is a switch-hitter. Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco would be able to change that. Like Drury, he has some defensive versatility, having played shortstop and third base, but Polanco isn’t the best defender. He finished 2023 in the sixth percentile in OAA, but injuries held back his playing time, only appearing in 80 games. Polanco’s strongest asset is his bat. In those 80 games, Polanco hit 14 home runs and drove in 48 RBIs, good for a 115 OPS+. Being a switch hitter keeps him in the lineup against both a righty and a lefty, and as long as he stays healthy, he can rake. As for a contract, the Twins exercised their club option for 2024, meaning he is under contract for at least next season with another club option for 2025.

SP Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

Cabrera is a name that the Red Sox have been involved with for the past year as they tried to trade for him last offseason. A young, controllable arm is something that Boston should be all over, especially after his 2022 campaign. In 14 games, Cabrera pitched 71.2 innings and achieved a 137 ERA+ for the Marlins, adding some star power behind eventual Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. As for 2023, Cabrera was injured and was sent down to Triple A afterwards but finished making 20 starts and appearing in 22 games. This would be a piece that you get for development. Pairing up a developing ace in Brayan Bello with Edward Cabrera for the next few seasons can benefit the Sox.

SP Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

While Corbin Burnes is a name that has been thrown out in trade rumors, it would be interesting to see if the Red Sox can pull Peralta from the Brewers. Unlike Burnes, Peralta has three years of control left on his contract. In 2023, he made 30 starts and pitched in 165.2 innings, both of which are higher than any individual player in Boston last season. As a baseball savant, Peralta finished in the 92nd percentile of Whiff % and K % and in the 89th percentile of Fastball Run-Value. Another valuable piece of information is that Peralta has playoff experience. With the Brewers, he’s pitched in four different postseasons, including two starts. I think he’ll be the most expensive option but if there’s a deal in place, I’d take it.