Access to free, 24/7 mental health support is at your fingertips 

The UConn Student Health and Wellness Center located at 234 Glenbrook Road. The Student Health and Wellness center offers a wide range of services to ensure the health and well being of students. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus.

Students at the University of Connecticut are able to access free, 24/7 mental health support all year round.

Through a partnership with BeWell@UConn and Christie Campus Health, UConn’s Student Health and Wellness, mental health division offers students support 365 days a year.

For the past two years, this program has been offered to students. The support includes a hotline that students may call at any time about any mental health related concern, question or advice, chief clinical officer of Christie Campus Health Kaitlin Gallo explained.

“Students can use the support line for a wide range of concerns including relationship issues, anxiety or depression,” Gallo said. “Clinicians on the 24/7 support line can also provide resources in the case of a mental health emergency.”

Students throughout UConn’s regional campus can dial 833-308-3040 to access support and speak with a clinician.

“UConn’s Be Well Program offers students access to a 24/7 mental health support line that is staffed by licensed mental health clinicians which they can access at any time, whether they are on or off campus, or on winter, spring, or summer breaks,” Dr. Gallo said.

Insurance to get support is not needed, Gallo said. In addition to the hotline number, all UConn students have access to a Wellness Hub that provides additional resources for mental health related concerns.

“Student-specific educational content including videos on a range of behavioral health and substance use issues and a list of available campus services and resources are available,” Gallo said.

These resources are available on UConn’s mental health webpage. In addition, SHaW’s mental health division offers free nutrition consultations, substance use aid, overnight care and more. A full list of resources with details is provided on their website.

The 24/7 mental health support line is a good place to start for UConn students feeling overwhelmed or confused on how to help themselves.

“Students who use the 24/7 support line are connected to next steps, if required, to ensure they receive the mental health support they need,” Gallo said. “Students have also had access to workshops on topics such as managing worry, sleep and organizational skills.”