New high-density housing coming to North campus area 

On Oct. 16, the town of Mansfield approved the purchase of land for a new high-density housing complex. The new complex will be constructed in three lots, two across the street from the new university Science One complex, and the other in the place of 134 College Square, the complex that currently houses North Campus staples such as Huskies Tavern, and formerly Sgt. Pepperoni, Yamato Hibachi and Poke Bowl.

“Two mixed-use group dwelling and commercial buildings (Site A and Site B) will be located at 22 and 28-32 King Hill Road and 125 and 134 North Eagleville Road. A total of 1,165 bedrooms and 13,908 square feet of commercial/retail space with a total footprint of approximately 123,500 sq. ft. will be constructed,” reads the project description from the Mansfield Planning and Development Commission’s website.

According to UConn spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz, the University of Connecticut is not involved in the project or its development. She stated that the project is primarily being developed by Core Spaces, a developer based out of Chicago, and that the project will require the demolition of the current complex that exists there.

“Core Spaces, a developer in Chicago, is purchasing 134 College Square. The Town of Mansfield has approved the site for high-density residential housing, which will require its demolition. UConn is not involved in the project,” Reitz said.

A timeline for the project has not been released yet.