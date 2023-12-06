Women’s basketball: No. 17 Huskies return home for breather 

UConn women’s basketball hosts their first game of the season, facing off against Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Gampel Pavilion at 1 p.m. Redshirt junior Paige Buekers makes her return after being out for the 22-23 season with a torn ACL. The Huskies easily took the win with a score of 97-38. Photo by Skyler Kim/AP Photo.

Nothing has been easy this season for the UConn women’s basketball team. It seems that every game they’re reaching lows that haven’t been seen from the program in decades. Whether it’s the quickest they’ve reached three losses in a season since 1986 or their worst AP Poll ranking in 30 years, these aren’t positive markers of success.

It’s no mystery why these issues have arisen. Azzi Fudd, once tabbed as a generational prospect, has again lost her season to injury. Caroline Ducharme, who was a standout freshman in 2021-22, hasn’t been able to recreate her magic also thanks to a series of injuries. Sophomore Ayanna Patterson has yet to play and redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy’s season ended before it began. As a result, the Huskies are playing tired and from behind – and they’re less than a quarter through the year.

Granted, their losses have all come at the hands of top five opposition, but they haven’t looked great – or close to victory – in any of those defeats. Their wins don’t include a team that has any votes in the latest AP Poll. Thankfully for the Huskies, this game should give them a chance to reorganize.

Their opponent Wednesday is Ball State, ranked No. 114 in the latest NET rankings. To Connecticut, the Cardinals are more than just an out of conference opponent. They’re the team that Hana Mühl plays for, none other than the sister of Nika Mühl. Hana isn’t a standout for Ball State like Nika is for the Huskies, but she’s still a solid player. Through seven games of her sophomore campaign, she’s averaging four points and 1.4 assists in 12 minutes per night. She stood out in the team’s bout against Chicago State with 10 points on perfect shooting to go along with two steals. Hana may get more run than usual Wednesday given the circumstances, as a special game for the two programs that their parents will be in attendance for.

On the other side of the court is Nika, who has struggled to find her role with star Paige Bueckers back in the fold. Before the former National-POTY came back, Nika was excellent. She broke the school record for assists in a season and was the defensive anchor of the backcourt. But now that Bueckers has returned, Nika is needed less as a facilitator. Her assist totals have dipped from 7.9 to 4.3 thanks to Bueckers’ role as a do-it-all guard. Nika would benefit from a more confident shooting stroke, but she’s taking one fewer three-pointer per game this season. Regardless of any complexities or outside noise, it will be a moment both sisters – and their family – cherish for the rest of their lives.

Looking at the other Cardinals, Ally Becki has taken the reins as the team’s leader. The local junior has been the key cog in the team’s 6-1 start, doing everything on the court. She’s averaging 12 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.9 steals, stuffing the statsheet on a nightly basis. Becki has had some issues with ball control, turning it over four times per game and eight in the loss to No. 14 Notre Dame. The Huskies will look to put similar pressure on her to generate fastbreak opportunities.

Aside from the blemish against the Fighting Irish, the Cardinals are undefeated. They opened with four straight double-digit victories, but their past two wins have been closer. Ball State’s most recent game was against NET No. 239 Saint Louis, who is 3-5. The drubbing they sustained against Notre Dame is a likely indication that the Huskies will do the same.

For Connecticut, the key will be to put together a dominant and convincing performance; however that may come about. It’s been a while since they’ve had a feel-good game and this will be a lower-pressure opportunity to get the freshmen more confident. If the team is going to be so injured and still have high aspirations, the freshmen need to be a key part of the effort. Solid and encouraging outings from Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold and Qadence Samuels could go a long way, especially with the pair of ranked games ahead.

Action will tip off at 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion and can be viewed on SNY.