The New England Patriots are set for one of their biggest offseason rebuilds in three decades.  

Head coach Bill Belichick was spoiled his whole career with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and has seemingly forgotten how to manage and run a team since 2020.

The rebuild needs to focus on the offense that has struggled mightily this season. For reference, they’ve managed 16 points in their last three contests. Whether it is Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe taking snaps behind a mediocre offensive line, the offensive unit and receivers need to be completely replenished.

To get things started, it’s in Robert Kraft’s best interest to sit down with Belichick in the offseason and relieve him of his general manager duties. Unless the pair can find a way to settle their differences, it is time for a divorce after a 23-year run.

Jones has simply been ruined. His days as the starting quarterback are most likely over and Zappe did not show much on Sunday or last week against the Giants. The quarterback play is not good enough regardless of if they finish with a 2-15 record and secure the first or second overall draft pick. The offense needs to be the priority in the draft.

With one year left of Jones’ rookie contract, cutting him would not cost much with a $2.7 million salary. By extension, it would also not cost much to keep him as a backup and draft a quarterback in the first or second round.

Since 2018, quarterbacks that have been taken in the top 10 of the draft have mostly been misses. Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen fill the negative side of the list. But there were a couple of slam dunk picks like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and rookie C.J. Stroud. That equates to roughly one franchise QB in each top 10. If they can figure out who that is, then it’s well worth it. However, it’s high risk.

It would not make a ton of sense for the Patriots to draft a receiver either. Ohio State prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a slam dunk pick for them, but who’s going to be throwing to him? Not only that, what offensive linemen will be upfront giving the quarterback enough time to throw the ball?

Most people are ready for Jones to be cut or traded from the team. The Belichick-led Patriots team has failed him tremendously this and last season. He’s had three offensive coordinators in the first three campaigns of his career and a laughingstock at the wide receiver position.

Now entering Week 14 of the NFL season, the Patriots may not be in the position to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams or UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Depending on the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers or Arizona Cardinals’ draft needs, the Patriots may need to weigh the option of signing a veteran quarterback already in the league.

Signing a quarterback like Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins or Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill aren’t appealing choices either for Patriots fans. Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon, and Tannehill, who suffered a high ankle sprain, aren’t sustainable options.

Option A

The Patriots could consider hiring an offensive-minded coach and conduct a complete rebuild around Jones one last time. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are potential appealing candidates for the head coach position.

Option B

If the Patriots do not come away with USC quarterback Williams or UNC quarterback Maye in the top three picks of the draft, they could do like they always do and roll the dice on the draft board. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy strike as potential options if they fall in the draft.

Option C

If the Patriots go forward and draft a quarterback in the first round, they need to seriously consider moving on from Belichick and allow a new offensive-minded coach or defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo to develop the new quarterback. The last thing the Patriots want to see is a repeat of a Jones/Zappe situation.