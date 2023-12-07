Track and Field: Connecticut gears up for Husky Challenge versus Four New England foes  

The stage is set at the newly renovated Hugh S. Greer Field House as the Connecticut track and field program prepares for the UConn Husky Challenge.

This meet will consist of the following three teams: UMass, UMass Lowell and Holy Cross. The two-day event will take place from Thursday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 8.

For Husky fans, this will be a meet to watch. On Thursday, they will begin with various events, starting with the women’s pentathlon beginning at noon. Following that, the men’s heptathlon will kick off at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, they will bring the heptathlon event to a close at 12:15 p.m. with the 1000 meter run. They will also have their first field event at 11 a.m. and their first track event at 4 p.m.

“We’ve hosted the multi-events portion in the past, but with the new facility this year we decided to add the running events also the other field events as well. We’re thrilled to be doing it and it’s a great way to end the semester and a good opportunity to compete and showcase our new facility,” said head coach Beth Alford-Sullivan about her team’s upcoming meet.

Last season, both the men and women continued their historic runs as they both extended their winning streaks at the Big East championships last season.

“We’ve invited some alumni back and also will be presenting our BIG EAST Championship ring ceremony on Friday. It’s going to be a full, fun couple of days,” Alford-Sullivan said.

The Huskies hope to continue the effort they brought last season, adding five new members from the women’s side and 13 members on the men’s side.