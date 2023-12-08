Matthew’s Column: Heisman hopefuls 

UConn football faces off against Sacred Heart University at Rentschler Field on November 18, 2023. The Huskies took a large victory for their senior day with a final score of 31-3. Unfortunately, the Huskies boast no Heisman candidates Photo by Zachary Moller/The Daily Campus

After the College Football Playoff Committee withheld Florida State from postseason glory, the college football world has its focus on the Heisman trophy. The celebration for the most prestigious award in the sport will take place this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. While the College Football Playoff stirred up a lot of controversy, the Heisman ceremony is expected to be an easy decision. But, as we have seen this year in college football, anything is possible. On Monday, the four candidates for this year’s awards were announced as the following: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Before the winner is announced, it’s important to take a look at each of the candidates.

Bo Nix

As a transfer from Auburn, Nix has exceeded every expectation that was set for him at Oregon, especially this year. This season, the senior threw for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and only three interceptions while leading Oregon to a Pac-12 title game. The most impressive feat for the Heisman candidate was his 77.2% completion percentage, which is second in NCAA history behind current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Heading into the Pac-12 Championship game, Nix was the heavy favorite, but after losing to Washington, his odds significantly dropped. The Arkansas native will finish up his college career against Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

The wide receiver prodigy and son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison is as good as advertised. The Ohio State junior caught 66 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 18.1 yards per catch. The NFL draft prospect was a bit of a controversial selection, as many believed that Malik Nabers from LSU or Roma Odunze from Washington should have been the wide receivers selected due to better stats. However, Nabers and Odunze had the advantage of having two Heisman candidate quarterbacks in their arsenal, while Harrison Jr. had Kyle McCord who struggled at times this season. It is unclear whether he will declare for the draft but he is expected to be a top five pick if he does.

Michael Penix Jr.

The transfer from Indiana has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the nation after leading Washington to the College Football Playoff with an undefeated record. In 2023, the Florida native threw for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Penix Jr. also beat Nix head-to-head twice, including a win in the Pac-12 championship capping off a remarkable season. He’s looking to become the first Washington player in school history to win the Heisman trophy and will strive to continue his season against Texas in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels has had one of the best seasons that any quarterback has had in over a decade. Despite losing three games this season, the LSU senior is the Heisman favorite heading into Saturday’s ceremony after throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Daniels had put up impressive numbers, but the question is if his stats have overcome the three losses on his resume. The California native has not decided on whether he will take part in LSU’s bowl game but is expected to be a first or second-round pick in the 2024 draft.