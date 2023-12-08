Trip to Global Climate Summit canceled amid Israel-Hamas War 

The Global Climate Summit is an event where the climate crisis is discussed. Due to the tensions with Israel and Hamas UConn has cancelled the Global Climate Summit. Photo by Markus Spiske/Pexels.

A university trip to the COP28 Global Climate Summit in Dubai has been canceled by the University of Connecticut administration due to concerns over the “potential for expanding conflict in the Middle East,” senior sustainability program manager Patrick McKee said.

The conference, which commenced on Nov. 30, is organized by the United Nations to, “agree on ways to address the climate crisis.” COP28 is currently being attended by around 70,000 individuals, including world leaders and delegates from all 199 UN recognized parties according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The decision to withdraw from observing the conference was made by UConn President Radenka Maric, Provost Anne D’Alleva and Vice President of Global Affairs Dan Weiner. No public statements regarding this decision have yet been issued.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the university made the difficult decision to cancel UConn’s group travel to the U.N. Conference of the Parties (COP) 2023 Climate Change Conference,” university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. “The decision reflects the U.S. State Department’s recurring worldwide travel caution.”

Further concerns about the “rippling effects of the conflict in Israel” and the size of the event being “too large for the UAE to ensure the safety and security” of the UConn cohort contributed to this decision, McKee said.

The response from student fellows was mixed, with a general sense of disappointment at the trip’s dismissal.

“I was disappointed that we weren’t able to go to Dubai this year. I think UConn’s decision was definitely on the cautious side, but I understand why it was ultimately made. I’m still grateful I was chosen to go and that I can hopefully attend next year,” fifth-semester environmental studies and journalism student and UConn@COP28 Fellow Amanda McCard commented.

Other UConn@COP28 Fellows were skeptical of UConn’s motivations behind the decision, though they declined to give a comment on the record.

McKee additionally expressed his disappointment in the decision, but added that he looks forward to the future of the program.

“We were obviously very saddened by the decision and that the UConn@COP28 Fellows would have to miss out on this life changing experience. We are looking forward to bringing the UConn@COP28 Fellows who will be returning to UConn next year, and the next round of UConn@COP29 Fellows to COP29 in its host city yet to be named,” McKee said.