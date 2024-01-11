Men’s Basketball: Huskies escape Cintas with close 80-75 win

While 80% of the top 5 seeds in college basketball weren’t able to grab a win this week, one team successfully grabbed a victory. That team happened to be the UConn Huskies, who beat the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center on Wednesday night, 80-75.

Coming into this game, UConn averaged 8.5 three-point shots per game, but the way that the program approached Wednesday evening’s game would make you think that they shot even more. The Huskies’ first three shots were all from beyond the arc and following a triple from Cam Spencer, it was a 9-4 start for Connecticut. But, with the history that both of these programs have in this building, the reality was that it would not be this easy throughout the entire matchup.

Despite Spencer nearly making it a double-digit deficit, the Musketeers fought back with vengeance and really turned up their effort. With the duo of Dayvion Mcknight and Quincy Olivari leading the way, the lead narrowed to just a 14-11 game. Just like that, the pressure was on to respond and UConn’s answer came in the form of Alex Karaban. In under two minutes, the sophomore forward hit two massive jumpers from beyond the arc to give his squad a seven-point lead with 12:37 left in the first half.

The Massachusetts native became the catalyst for a massive UConn run to make it a 26-17 game in favor of the reigning national champions.

While the Huskies would push their lead to as much as 10 with 7:35 to go in the half, the Musketeers would get back in this one in a big way. Once again, it was Mcknight and Olivari who led the charge to get the game to a two-point deficit. As for the Rice transfer specifically, he’d end the first half with 13 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. That would be critical in not only keeping this game close for his squad, but also setting up a Desmond Claude score inside to tie the game at 35 with 2:58 left. With momentum up for grabs heading into the half, both teams fought valiantly and in the end, it would be UConn who would win the first-half battle with a 42-38 advantage.

From the first second-half whistle, it was Xavier who quickly got the game tied. Suddenly, it was a brand-new basketball game and the momentum had shifted toward a team with one of the most deadly home advantages in not just the Big East conference, but all of college basketball. It certainly wasn’t the most ideal situation to be in, but the Huskies’ confidence never shifted.

While the most impressive first-half performance belonged to Karaban, the second half belonged to Tristen Newton. The East Carolina transfer made plays as a facilitator in the first half, but the second half really showed off his ability to put the ball in the basket. His shotmaking would give Connecticut a 5 point lead and a massive boost in offensive firepower.

When coach Dan Hurley decided to put in Hassan Diarra, that’s when his squad shifted to another level. The senior guard got UConn up to a 9-point lead with 11:53 to go in the 2nd half on a 3-pointer.

But Xavier wasn’t ready just yet to allow the Huskies to run away with this one. Following a Gytis Nemeiksa three-point shot and Abou Ousmane inside score, UConn’s lead dropped to five. Once again, the Musketeers had given the Huskies another challenge to overcome, and just as before, the No. 4 team in the nation pushed past another obstacle.

With the help of Diarra, Connecticut extended their lead to 10 with the help of the Queens native’s 5 points in under a minute of play. Thanks to a jumper from Spencer and a tough layup from Castle, it was a massive 14 point UConn lead. As the game clock showed 5:39, the momentum was all in UConn’s hands and all signs pointed to a huge win for the visitors.

But instead, the Musketeers had other plans and after they went on a stunning 9-0 run, it quickly became a five point game. Even with 1:06 left, this game wasn’t over and coach Sean Miller’s squad certainly showed a relentless effort on the defensive end. Some grueling full-court pressure would help get Xavier a three-point game, but ultimately, it would not be enough.

While the home squad did everything they could to push Connecticut to their limits, some key defensive plays from Spencer would be the deciding factor in the 80-75 win.

While the Rutgers transfer’s 19 points was certainly a highlight of Wednesday’s victory, it was impossible to avoid the complete team showcase of the Huskies. Whether it was 16 points and 11 assists from Newton or 11 points from Diarra off the bench, UConn showed why they’re one of the most feared teams in the nation in an environment that they’ve notably struggled with in the past. This is certainly an incredible way for Dan Hurley and Co. to elevate their confidence as they prepare to potentially make a huge leap in the AP poll.

Coming off this massive victory, Connecticut heads back home to the XL Center for a matchup with Georgetown at noon on Sunday.