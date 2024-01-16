Men’s Ice Hockey: Ice Bus splits weekend set versus No. 7 Maine 

The UConn men’s ice hockey team split their weekend matchup against the No. 7 University of Maine Black Bears, losing their grasp on a winnable contest on Friday before returning for a victory on Saturday to advance their record to 9-10-2 overall this season.

The Huskies hosted UMaine at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. for both games of the series. In Friday’s match, Connecticut took hold of an early lead when junior Chase Bradley scored the game’s first goal just 26 seconds following puck drop. Sophomore Tristen Fraser rattled home a tip-in score later in the period to give the home team a 2-0 advantage. The Huskies defense held the Black Bears off the scoreboard to maintain the lead at the period’s conclusion.

Both sides saw opportunities to score in the second period but were unable to find the net. UConn goalkeeper Ethan Haider tallied 13 saves in the period while Maine’s Victor Ostman had six of his own. Both teams also were unsuccessful on one power play each in the period.

Maine’s offense finally broke through on a power play early in the third period with Harrison Scott scoring the visitor’s first goal of the contest. Hudson Schandor sank home the Ice Bus’ third goal of the game to regain a two-score advantage at 3-1 with 13 minutes left in regulation. However, it was all Maine from that point forward as the team scored four unanswered goals to stun UConn. Brandon Holt scored a goal to bring the Black Bears within one before a power play led to Bradly Nadeau tying the game at three-all with just under eight minutes remaining. Josh Nadeau, Bradly’s brother, gave Maine its first lead with a goal in the 16th minute before an empty net score by Holt with under two minutes left gave the away team the 5-3 lead. The score was finalized when the final buzzer sounded.

Overall, the Black Bears outshot Connecticut 37-28 in Friday’s game. Haider tallied 32 total saves in the match while Ostman corralled 25, ultimately receiving the win following his team’s impressive comeback.

The two teams returned to the XL for game two on Saturday afternoon. With captains Hudson Schandor and Jake Flynn both out due to injuries, the Ice Bus defense needed to stand strong and did so throughout the first period. Despite being outshot 13-2 in the frame, UConn escaped the first still knotted at zero against the Black Bears while goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev was terrific with 13 saves. The scoreless affair continued into the second period though the roles were reversed: the Huskies outshot Maine 17-3, generating more offense but failing to rattle home a score in the period.

Sophomore Tabor Heaslip scored the game’s first goal in the first minute of the third and gave the home team the lead. It was John Muldowney who scored UConn’s second goal following a steal and assist by Fraser four minutes later to give the Huskies a 2-0 advantage. The Ice Bus defense held its ground to fend off Maine over the second half of the period and helped earn the upset victory.

For the second straight game, the Black Bears outshot the Huskies, 27-19, but could not replicate the success they had had on Friday. Sergeev earned the win after tallying 27 saves en route to the first shutout of his collegiate career. Meanwhile, Maine’s Albin Boija corralled 17 total saves in the opposing goal.

The Ice Bus is now 5-7-1 against Hockey East opponents, good enough for 17 total points and placing the team fifth in the conference. The win and loss moves Maine to 14-4-2 overall this year, including a 6-3-1 mark in Hockey East play. That equates to 19 points, placing them third in the conference.

The Huskies will return to action with two games against the New Hampshire Wildcats next weekend. Game one is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn. Game two will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H. Fans at home can watch both games live on NESN.