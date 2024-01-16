Resignation of Claudine Gay fuels firestorm over plagiarism, politics on campus 

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, embattled president of Harvard University Claudine Gay resigned from her position effective immediately, concluding the shortest presidential tenure in the school’s history. Gay’s resignation came after consistent criticism over her handling of Harvard’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, and subsequently, allegations over a consistent habit of plagiarism within her scholarly record.

The first calls for Gay to resign came after a congressional hearing on Dec. 5, in which the president equivocated about whether antisemitic remarks on campus, specifically calls for the “genocide of Jews,” would be considered grounds for disciplinary action.

“It can be depending on the context,” Gay said. “Antisemitic rhetoric when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct, and we do take action.”

When pressed again on if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the Harvard Code of Conduct, Gay reiterated that it depended on the “context.”

Gay’s comments propelled her into the forefront of the national debate over antisemitism on campus, and subsequently, a broader battlefield relating to the increasing power of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) frameworks within academia.

Opposition to Gay’s conduct as president quickly morphed into an organized movement, led chiefly by anti-critical race theory activist Christopher Rufo, who bears a master’s degree from Harvard Extension School, and Harvard graduate and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Two days after Gay’s congressional hearing, Ackman criticized Gay’s qualifications and insinuated she was a “diversity hire,” writing on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that “the committee would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI office’s criteria.”

In the weeks following her hearing, Rufo and accomplices made significant allegations about plagiarism in Gay’s academic body of work, including her Toppan Prize-winning dissertation in political science. The alleged plagiarism in Gay’s work included entire paragraphs of text from other authors without proper citation, Rufo noted, a violation of Harvard University’s policy on “verbatim plagiarism.”

An independent review requested by the Harvard Corporation found Gay “failed to adhere” to Harvard’s standards on proper citation and used “duplicative language without appropriate attribution” on multiple occasions. While the review corroborated many of Rufo’s concerns, it stopped short at officially recommending Gay’s ouster, determining the alleged plagiarism did not constitute research misconduct.

Some disagreed with the findings of the report. A member of the Harvard College Honor Council detailed in the Harvard Crimson that “when students omit quotation marks and citations, as President Gay did, the sanction is usually one term of probation — a permanent mark on a student’s record.”

“There is one standard for me and my peers and another, much lower standard for our University’s president,” the Honor Council member said, noting that a pattern of plagiarism at all similar to Gay’s would see serious consequences for a Harvard student.

Following discussions with members of the Harvard Corporation, Gay formally resigned, expressing her concern at frightening “personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus” and distressing doubt “cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor.”

Rufo appeared elated at the victory of his conservative cadre, writing on X in the immediate aftermath of her resignation, “SCALPED!”

Many academics, on the other hand, were dismayed by the resounding success of his campaign, explicitly predicated on opposition to DEI and the perceived capture of American universities by the political left, in dethroning Gay.

“The attack on Claudine Gay was never about plagiarism,” Fred Lee, a UConn Political Science professor who teaches classes on race and political theory, remarked on X, “It was about anti-Blackness, anti-Palestine, and disciplining the Ivy League Management.”

The messaging was simple, Lee wrote, “We can get the President of Harvard fired. We can do much worse to you.”

Lee’s remarks reveal an increasing concern among academics in the aftermath of Gay’s resignation. Further escalation in the war against universities and DEI, they attest, could trickle down to the affairs of individual professors, in the process jeopardizing free expression, academic inquiry, and social justice programs.

“Let’s be real,” wrote creator of the 1619 Project and Howard University faculty member Nikole Hannah-Jones, “[The campaign against Gay] is a glimpse into the future to come. Academic freedom is under attack. Racial justice programs are under attack. Black women will be made to pay.”

Four days after Gay’s resignation, a victorious Rufo outlined further plans for a “full-blown plagiarism war” to expose the “incompetence, the psychopathologies, and the ideological rot” of “elite academia.”

“Harvard must once again become a meritocratic institution which does not discriminate for or against faculty or students based on their skin color,” Ackman wrote in a public call for the end of DEI on college campuses, “We have a lot more work to do. Let’s get at it.”