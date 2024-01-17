Chris’s Column: A New Reign in New England 

There are many decisions for the New England Patriots organization to make this offseason, especially in light of the departure of former head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots legend’s successor is Jerod Mayo, who played linebacker for New England and spent the last five seasons as the assistant coach and linebacker coach. They also need to figure out who should be the next general manager and offensive coordinator.

If the Patriots want to get back to their winning formula and make it to the playoffs, they need to start with finding an offensive coordinator. The current offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, dealt with arguably the worst offensive personnel in the league which placed the Patriots last in almost every offensive statistical category.

Below, we will look at the plan the Patriots should consider this offseason for offensive coordinators, draft decisions, GM decisions and other coaching changes.

Offensive Coordinator

In his second stint, O’Brien struggled with quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots finished in the bottom five in points per game and yards per game. He was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2011 when they finished the season 13-3 and averaged 32.1 points per game. Keep in mind, Tom Brady was the quarterback throwing to Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker and Deion Branch. The NFL is a results-driven business and Mayo could decide to bring in a familiar face like former longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Another name that CEO Robert Kraft should consider is Klint Kubiak, the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. The Texas native previously worked with the Minnesota Vikings as the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. Throughout his career, Kubiak has been able to work with the likes of talented quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Brock Purdy. On top of these credentials, it’s no secret that every team in the league poaches from the 49ers coaching tree. In the past, San Francisco has developed young coaches like Mike McDaniel, who’s now the head coach for the Miami Dolphins. If history repeats itself, he could be the quarterback whisperer that the Patriots have been missing.

Draft decisions

The question remains if the Patriots should draft another quarterback. Third-overall pick quarterbacks like Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Blake Bortles didn’t last long as starting quarterbacks in the league. In recent history, busts have been a common theme with that pick, but it is hard to find a solid non-QB player drafted that high. If Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are selected as the first two picks in the draft, the next appealing option for quarterback is LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. If they want to go the wide receiver path, then Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. would be their best bet.

The Patriots have around $70 million in cap space and nailing their third overall pick is crucial for accelerating the rebuild. They can save around $14 million by releasing cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has struggled with the Chargers and dealt with underlying health issues this season. Re-signing safety Kyle Dugger and edge rusher Josh Uche will be another crucial move for the defense.

They are in desperate need of wide receivers and should spend in free agency. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, the Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr., Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Arizona’s Marquise Brown, among numerous others, are all pending free agents this offseason.

GM Decisions

The Patriots aren’t exactly moving quickly to replace Belichick’s general manager position. Matt Groh has been the director of player personnel since 2022 and Eliot Wolf has been involved as director of scouting. Kraft has made it clear that Mayo wouldn’t exactly have total roster control like Belichick did for 24 years. With Belichick looking for his next coaching destination, it remains to be seen just exactly how many people on the current Patriots staff and members of the personnel will follow him.

Other coaching changes

On the defensive side of the ball, Mayo must take care of potential vacant positional coaching spots. He was the co-linebacker coach alongside Steve Belichick and Belichick’s other son, Brian, is the safeties coach. Currently, the Patriots might see cornerback coach Mike Pellegrino and defensive line coach Demarcus Covington leave with Belichick. If Mayo doesn’t want to call the plays on defense, Covington might be the next defensive coordinator. Other names to consider are defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from the Las Vegas Raiders or Jesse Minter, University of Michigan defensive coordinator.

Mayo is the youngest head coach in the NFL at 37 years old, and the current status of this Patriots team can’t get much worse after finishing 4-13. Despite losing linebacker Matt Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez early with season-ending injuries, New England has consistently kept a strong defense intact. Taking care of the offensive line is a must for Mayo. Whoever ends up getting hired as the offensive coordinator, general manager and director of personnel needs to focus on the offense during free agency and the draft.