Green Day has always been political 

Green Day is easily one of the most successful and influential punk rock bands in the history of the genre. Though some punk fans and legendary punk figures have derided the band’s pop-punk sound as being too commercial and mainstream, their commercial sound has allowed them to turn politically charged songs into anthemic hits. Green Day has always been an inherently political group, a trend that has only increased since 2004. But in the wake of a recent “controversial” performance, the band has been the target of conservative outrage and misunderstanding.

For context, Green Day performed a nationally-televised set on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” during which lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed a lyric in their 2004 hit “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” Though Donald Trump didn’t directly comment on the lyric change, Green Day provoked the ire of many conservatives, who attacked the band by calling them “pro-big government” and accusing them of “selling out.” Even insecure, wannabe memelord Elon Musk stuck his beak in by saying, “Green Day went from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.” What conservatives fail to realize is that not only is Green Day a political band, but they have always been against conservatism and the Republican party. The “American Idiot” lyric change wasn’t just to fit in with the “woke mob” as the Fox News outrage machine would call it, but rather a representation of what the band has stood for for decades.

Speaking of “American Idiot,” conservatives must have never listened closely to the lyrics of the song, because if they did, they would probably be even more outraged at the band. Released in 2004 as the lead single for their rock opera magnum opus “American Idiot,” the song attacks the fearmongering and agenda-pushing conducted by conservative media during the administration of Dick Cheney – I still refuse to acknowledge George W. Bush as president – at the height of the “brutal and unjustified invasion of Iraq” as Bush himself once said. Lyrics like “Now everybody do the propaganda and sing along to the age of paranoia” and “Welcome to a new kind of tension, all across the alien nation, where everything isn’t meant to be okay” are direct shots at Fox News and conservative talk radio hosts who spewed the conservative agenda at the time to weaponize the fear of conservatives. For a song that lacks any subtlety in its damning condemnation of conservative media and calling its viewers “idiot America,” it’s shocking how conservatives in 2024 failed to recognize this when they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about their recent lyric change.

In addition to its title track, the album “American Idiot” also features the hit single “Holiday,” another politically-charged anthem. “Holiday” specifically focuses on the Iraq War and the misinformation surrounding the role of the United States in the war. Armstrong proudly “beg[s] to dream and differ from the hollow lies” being spread about the justification of the war from both government officials and the aforementioned conservative media machine. The bridge of the song also features a parody of a representative in Congress trying to shut down any criticism of the war with the lines “Pulverize the Eiffel towers who criticize your government” and “kill all the f*gs that don’t agree.” What’s so haunting about these lyrics is that what was written as parody in 2004 sounds like actual lines that would be spoken on the House floor 20 years later. The hyperbole of a line like “Sieg Heil to the president gasmen” in 2004 now translates to your average Marjorie Taylor Greene statement of her dearly beloved former president Trump.

While conservatives are acting like the band’s “MAGA agenda” line came out of nowhere, they have blatantly ignored the fact that the band has been anti-Trump since 2016, which I still refuse to believe was eight years ago. Armstrong has been using “American Idiot” to go after Trump by yelling “F*ck you Donald Trump!” during performances, something far more blatant than their recent lyric change. The band also went after Trump in the music video for their 2017 song “Troubled Times,” which featured images of the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally and Trump’s failure to condemn those involved. Yet, as is the case for the rest of the examples discussed, none of these were even considered by conservatives mad at the “MAGA agenda” line.

Considering Green Day’s history of politically-charged themes and criticism of the modern American right, conservatives mad about the band’s recent performance need to realize that they have always been against them and always will be. Conservatives can complain on X all they want about how the band should keep politics out of music, but as long as they’re still a band, Green Day will always continue to be a political group.