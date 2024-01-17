Roundtable: Which athlete/coach had the best 2023? 

Photo by Cottonbro Studio/Pexels

Certainly, 2023 was a loaded year in the sports world and with that success, there came some highlight performances. Whether that was with a particular athlete carrying his team to the championship or a coach putting the sports world on notice with incredible leadership, there are certainly plenty of selections to choose from. In this week’s Daily Campus sports roundtable, our team of writers will aim to select their pick for which athlete or coach had the best 2023.

Sean Ahern

Staff Writer

he/him/his

sean.ahern@uconn.edu

Noah Lyles

When one thinks of the most successful athletes, they often look to the big four sports, but I would like to mention Noah Lyles and how he lit the track on fire in 2023. The 26-year-old became a six-time world champion after claiming gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100 relay team at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. It is a feat that has not been accomplished since the great Usain Bolt, coincidentally the man Lyles is chasing down to claim the 200-meter world record. Lyles separated himself from the rest of the sport with the new sponsorships and publicity he enjoyed in 2023, one being his own series streamed on Peacock in August. The three-time USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year had a nearly flawless year and he’s already ramping up to claim a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Connor Sargeant

Staff Writer

He/Him/His

Connor.Sargeant@uconn.edu

Erling Haaland

While he lost out on the coveted Ballon d’Or, there is no doubt in my mind that Erling Haaland had the best 2023 out of anyone in professional sports. After all, just take a look at his resume for the year. In his first year with Manchester City, the Norwegian took England by storm, breaking the Premier League scoring record with well over a month to go in the season. Not to mention, all of Europe felt his offensive prowess as he set the record for most goals in all club competitions by an EPL player in a season with 52. His striking ability was so remarkable that it elevated his club to a historic level. Haaland led City to their first treble in club history, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. How could anyone in sports have a better season, let alone rookie year in the English top flight? What he did in 2023 was not only great but historic, and how could you ask for a better 2023?

Evan Rodriguez

Associate Sports Editor

He/Him/His

evanrodriguez@uconn.edu

Dan Hurley

While Dan Hurley’s month of January wasn’t the most ideal start to 2023, he certainly turned it around and then some for the rest of the year. Aside from the fact that the Huskies head coach managed to bring home an NCAA men’s basketball championship of his own in April, he also had an extremely promising offseason ahead of the 2023-24 season. Not only did he bring back the talents of Tristen Newton, who’s established himself as one of the top guards in the country, but he also grabbed Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer, an essential part of this current Huskies lineup. While most teams would have a steep dropoff after losing the level of talent that Hurley did from last season’s roster, he’s instead remained as a top team in the country. With the Huskies recently being named No. 1 in the AP Poll, 2024 looks like more positives are on the horizon for Hurley.

Stratton Stave

Sports Editor

he/him/his

stratton@uconn.edu

Travis Kelce

In the world of sports and beyond, it’s unclear if someone had a better 2023 than Travis Kelce. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a hot start as the leading receiver in his second Super Bowl victory. Arriving at the top of the NFL is about as good as a year can start, but his social brand skyrocketed by his antics off the field. He’s gained immense popularity thanks to his relationship with popstar and icon Taylor Swift. Though there is a group of people who despise the U of Cincinnati alum for making the NFL’s social media a part-time Swift fanpage, it’s impossible to argue his impact on growing the sport. More new eyes are on the league than ever before, which warrants Kelce’s spot as the star of 2023.

Cole Stefan

Senior Columnist

He/Him/His

cole.stefan@uconn.edu

Cole Ragans

2023 was a big year for people named Cole. Quarterback Cole Welliver committed to the University of Connecticut; New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole finally won a Cy Young Award and Kansas City Royals southpaw Cole Ragans had his breakout season. Ragans did not have a strong start to 2023: the 2016 first-round draft pick out of high school went 2-3 as a reliever with an ERA above five. Once he got traded to the Royals for closer Aroldis Chapman, however, Ragans turned into an ace. The Florida native started all 12 games he appeared in, pitching into the sixth inning all but twice and producing a quality start eight times. Both Texas and Kansas City won this trade in the short term as the former won the World Series, but Ragans’ upside will give the latter the edge down the line. The 26-year-old’s production in Kansas City across a full season might not just make him an All-Star, but one of the league’s top left-handed starting pitchers alongside Justin Steele, Jesús Luzardo and Blake Snell.